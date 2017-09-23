The Sun News
Things you shouldn’t do to please your man

23rd September 2017

It is important to care about others, but you shouldn’t sacrifice your happiness for someone else’s.

Although love, to a large extent is blind to a lot of things, it is good to bring your brain along. Love is powerful, but it should not dictate your every move.

Love your man and show it, but in order to live a fulfilled life, there are things a woman should not do for a man. You should be able to tell when you are overshooting the runway.

When women are in love, they do many unimaginable things most times, to please their men and oftentimes, it backfires on the long run. Anything he proposes that will endanger or ruin your relationship with him or your future should never be considered.

These are few things you should never do to please your man.

Never for any reason accept to pay your bride price. It is called ‘bride price’ for a reason. If it had been    your responsibility to pay, it would have been tagged ‘groom price’.

You must be aware that men love to be responsible and it’s a thing of pride to them when they pay for what they cherish. But the moment you take that away from them, they feel emasculated and vulnerable. It is not a bad idea to help him out to settle part of your bride price if you are in a position to render such assistance especially when you are from a family that is hell bent on making him spend his last kobo, but never take full responsibility to pay all.

Infact, such thought should not be entertained in whatever guise. You can put in a word on his behalf, to your family to be reasonable by offering him a cut, based on his financial strength, but you shouldn’t pay your bride price. Don’t even lend him money to pay.

Once you pay your own bride price, you should be prepared because almost all your opposing suggestions would be misconstrued as arrogance and insubordination. He will use it to blackmail you emotionally with a constant reminder that it is because you are the one whopaid your bride price, that gives you authority over him.

In order not to come off too strong, you will always pretend to be who you are, and not lose your voice so he can feel like a man and feel in-charge. Your man paying your bride price himself should be a thing of pride for you.

Never sleep with someone else so he can get a job, contract, pay his bills or house rent. Even if he initiates the idea  or you are entertaining such thoughts, just borrow yourself small sense and kill the thought. It is a no-go-area.

Any man that suggests that you have sex with another man for his selfish need is dangerous. Such relationships never end well. Don’t allow the devil to push you. He might be nice now, but on the long run, such a sacrifice will ruin your relationship beyond repair.

It doesn’t matter how difficult life is, for him. Even when you do it without his consent, if he eventually finds out someday, he will be gone and he will never see it in the light that you did it for him. Even if he sticks with you, he will always use it against you because he won’t trust you any longer.

Never agree to a threesome exchange of nude pictures and recording of sex tapes. Men have imaginative minds and some of them  won’t mind allowing their fantasies play out in real life. If you really want to be taken seriously, don’t allow any man to reduce you to who you’re not. No matter how much he preaches, do not agree to have a threesome with him and his friend or another female, even if he’s married to you.

Never send him your nude pictures or allow him to take naked pictures of you. It is more of a trend today with the coming of camera phones, ladies are losing it everyday. Nudes have become instruments of blackmail, don’t fall a victim. Don’t do it even if he’s your husband. It is a sign of disrespect to some extent if he asks for your nudes. Remember that any relationship can pack up and when bitterness sets in, anything is possible afterwards.

Never agree to make a sex tape for him. Even Kim Kardashian and Pokello Nare of Big Brother Africa paid dearly for their mistakes. Their sex tapes were leaked by the men they did it with. You are not a porn star. Don’t stick aroundfor a second. If he suggests it, just flee.

Keep your body count to yourself. It doesn’t matter how much he’s interested in knowing how many men you had slept with, please keep your numbers to yourself. If he insists, tell him a white lie. Some men are insecure and feel intimidated by ladies who had sampled more than three men. You can insist on not answering the question because it’s ridiculous. Spare him the details because most of them can’t handle the truth they seek.

One of the things a woman should never do for a man is to kill her dreams in order to remain with him. If you love one another, you should be able to find a way to make things work.

Don’t let him talk you out of your dreams and aspirations. You shouldn’t have to choose between your man or your dreams.

Do not get a breast, hip or face surgery just to please a man. If he insists that you look a certain way just to make him feel good, then you don’t need him.

