The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - Beaing a mom : How to juggle pregnancy and work
10th February 2018 - Things we do in the name of love
10th February 2018 - Fringe, Chord Net, Crepe still in vogue –Mary Bernard
10th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day: Get romantic look
10th February 2018 - 2 Nigerians, 1 South African for 2018 Etisalat Prize
10th February 2018 - Lola Akande releases new novel
10th February 2018 - A Poem as a Dreamer and Pacifist
10th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition: Why we dare Buhari – Oyinlola
10th February 2018 - Nigerian politicians, including my father, are liars
10th February 2018 - How Gov Ortom used and dumped us
Home / Columns / Things we do in the name of love

Things we do in the name of love

— 10th February 2018

Love is in the air. It’s Valentine’s Day in a few days and lovers are ready to show how much they love their partners.

Love means different things to different people. To some, love means sweet words, kind words and positive affirmations. To others, it means hugs, kisses and cuddles. And yet to some, love means gifts, surprise parties and more thoughtful gifts.

Love is important in relationships. Many people get married for love, but over the years, the daily grind of life tends to eat away at the love they feel for one another. Couples get carried away with their challenges that they don’t create time for romance.

Marriages these days are very challenging. Forget about romantic movies and novels, that is fiction. Real life relationships and marriages are as challenging as living itself. Some couples are living like flat mates, strangers and even enemies in private, while they pretend in public to be happy.

Many dysfunctional marriages abound even around us. The malaise cuts across the social strata, including celebrities and the clergy. These scary marriage stories makes one ask: What happened to the love couples professed to one another when they were courting? Where did the romance go?

In a few days, the colour of love will fill the air. Flowers, chocolates, and perfumes will flow in abundance as couples try to outdo each other in their show of love on Valentine’s Day.

Some men and women told Effects some of the things they did and received for love.

Olawale: Most times, I serve my wife breakfast in bed

One of the romantic things I do to add spice to my marriage is the breakfast in bed treatment I give to my wife. I also anticipate what she wants to be done and try to get it done without her asking me. Once in a while, I drop gifts or notes in her bags, or anywhere in the house. I know she loves good perfumes, so I buy them for her without her asking. These are the things that keep us going.

In my opinion, one of the secrets of a fulfilling marriage is giving gifts to your spouse. When you give, your partner will also love to give back and before you know it, it becomes part of your life. It is terrible to be in a marriage with a spouse who is stingy.

Francisca: My husband and I surprise each other

As a couple, we make effort to rekindle the fire in our relationship. Otherwise, our lives will be boring. My husband is a very creative person who is more romantic than I am. Sometimes, when I return home from the office, I see that he has prepared dinner with a bottle of my favourite drink. I would not miss it- very sweet things that make me smile

This is one of the ways we spice up our marriage. We don’t have to spend money on that.  I do that too. Sometimes, I could get a sticky notepad and write something and slip into the shoes I know he will be wearing the next day. It makes him happy and wanted.

He is very creative at springing surprises on me, because he knows how to draw; he could just scribble something very funny to make me happy. This makes my heart swirl for him.

Helen: The way my husband praises me blows my mind

There are many things my husband does that make me go crazy. When we are together in bed, the way he caresses me, tells me sweet words, and praises me for who I am, blows my mind. It sends me into a romantic mood. I have been enjoying that from him. I am really proud of him for that. When a man appreciates you always, it makes me feel wanted and complete as a woman.

I love the way my man cherishes me. He knows my value in the family. His appreciation encourages me as a wife and mother to keep up the effort. My husband is a precious gift. Meeting him was not a mistake. He has given me true happiness.

Nancy: My act of love is forgiving my husband in advance

My husband and I believe that the Bible contains success tips for every sphere of life. We have been applying it in our marriage and it is working.

We read a lot of marriage literatures – books that deal with practical principles we can apply in our marriage. You can’t wish for a good marriage and have it just like that. You must work for a good marriage.

I believe that forgiving my husband in advance is my act of love towards him. To me, marriage is a union of two good forgivers. I am willing to forgive my husband as many times as possible, because I love him.

Arinze: I take my lover to places she loves to go

I have been in a relationship with my girlfriend for over three years now. I love her because of the way she makes me calm down whenever I am angry.

The little things I do to keep my relationship intact and interesting include taking my babe out to places she loves visiting. This is my own act of love to the woman who stole my heart. At times, we go out in the night. Sometimes, we just stroll around the street. And we travel together whenever she is on leave.

Onyinye: We have timetable for getaways

My husband shows me love by helping out with the children and doing house chores. There is no greater act of love to me than him doing these things without being asked.

When I hear many women complaining about crumbling under the weight of house chores without their husbands helping out, I thank my stars for the kind of husband I married.

My husband and I also set timetables of when and how we would spend time together, even at places far away from home. We create time for each other now, and we get to bond better. That is one of the ways we show affection to each other.

Bisi: My husband gives up his entire weekend for me

It takes wisdom and patience to build a home, especially since your spouse is someone with a different background.  There is reason for romance. It should start from day one. I show my husband how much I love him by respecting him as the head of our home. I defer to him whenever there is an important decision to be made. I commend him for being a good husband.

In this part of the world, it is not easy for us to go for vacation. But once in a while, my loving husband gives up his entire weekend for me. He gives up hanging out with his friends to spend the weekend away from home with me.

George: I relocated to another state because of my wife

I was in a relationship for two years before we got married. My wife works with an oil company. After we got married last year, she was contemplating resigning her lucrative job to come join me in Lagos but I refused.

I knew how important her career was to her and how good she feels making money. I told her that I would relocate to her base instead. It was a tough decision but I love my wife and would do anything to make her happy by my side. We have been waxing stronger by the day and love is so sweet with such sacrifice.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo’s coalition: Why we dare Buhari – Oyinlola

— 10th February 2018

Former governor of Osun State and a leader of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has opened up on why people of like minds, came together to challenge Nigeria’s current leadership structure headed by President Muhammadu Buhari. In this exclusive interview with Saturday Sun, Oyinlola said the launch of the coalition, initiated recently…

  • Nigerian politicians, including my father, are liars

    — 10th February 2018

    –Prof Adedibu, eldest son of late strongman of Ibadan politics The death of Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu a decade ago has indeed eclipsed political merchandising and thuggery in Ibadan; a legacy of the acclaimed strongman of Ibadan politics.  But only few people knew that he left behind a Professor of Chemistry, who happened to be…

  • How Gov Ortom used and dumped us

    — 10th February 2018

    –Gololo, leader of Benue herdsmen Herdsmen in Benue have provided fresh insight into the recent killings and crisis rocking the state. Coordinator of the Benue State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garius Gololo, revealed that the genesis of the recent killings could be traced to the decision of Governor…

  • Get Ready For Igbo Presidency Now, Ralph Obioha Tells Ndigbo

    — 10th February 2018

    Elder statesman, and a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ralph Obioha has said that President Muhammadu Buhari may get a second term, if he amends the manner he is running the country. Speaking with VINCENT KALU, the former member of the House of Representatives asked the Igbo to exercise patience till…

  • How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK

    — 10th February 2018

    …COL. AWUSA OPENS CAN OF WORMS MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos He was in love with the military and, indeed, had a promising career in the Nigerian Army after being granted a Direct Short Service Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on October 4, 1989. Later, he converted to Direct Regular Commission and was deployed to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share