“They are calling for anarchy, we want those in government to intervene before our God- given right is tampered upon(sic). They should desist from calling us names, they are calling us terrorists…,” he said.

The question is, who called him a terrorist or better still, if he were not one, why would anybody call him a terrorist? He also talked about anarchy, which is exactly what his organisation is proposing by invading ISI with their indefensible imposition.

I don’t know if he is aware that the school has governing laws, shorn of religious coloration of any sort. I don’t also know where he has been in the last 55 years of the school’s existence that he suddenly woke up now to remember that wearing hijab is an inalienable right of the female Muslim students.

Of course, nobody is arguing about their right to wear hijab but it seems odd, however, that he is viewing right from a selfish, myopic prism. Rights are not enjoyed in isolation. While his wards are free to enjoy their rights, they should know that the school and other students have rights too, which is corresponding duty for their touted rights.

It is highly regrettable and sad that innocent children are being thrown up to hate one another. Students that have been together all these years without any problem are now being made conscious that they are Muslims or whatever, as if they had not known who they were all along. As this is playing out, other students become resentful thus fouling the serene academic environment. These once chummy students will now begin to view one another through the eyes of religious mischief and Nigeria’s unity will be the ultimate loser.

ISI is a secular institution where students from different backgrounds converge, Christians, Muslims, animists and herbalists, et al. If Muslim females must wear hijab, there are many Islamic schools to enrol them in. Taking them to ISI where the school rules and regulations are always handed out from the inception means that the parents consented to the prescriptions of the school. For the Muslim community to now come in the middle of nowhere, after 55 years, to force the school to bow to their dictates is indeed ‘terrorist’.