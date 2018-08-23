Thierry Henry to coach Bordeaux 

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has agreed to become the new manager of Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux.

According to French broadcaster RMC Sport, Henry will take over at Bordeaux, who have picked up zero points from their opening two Ligue 1 fixtures.

Henry, who enjoyed a stellar club career with Arsenal and Barcelona, has been working as assistant coach of the Belgian national team.

Thierry Henry became assistant manager of Belgium back in 2016, working alongside manager Roberto Martinez.

The Arsenal legend helped guide Belgium to the World Cup semi-finals, before winning the third-place play-off against England.

After the World Cup, Henry quit his role as a pundit on Sky Sports in order to focus on a career in management.

The former France international – winner of the 1998 World Cup – will replace former Uruguay international Gus Poyet at the helm of the Ligue 1 side.

Bordeaux recently suspended Poyet after an extraordinary press conference rant in which he criticised the club’s transfer policy.

Poyet reacted furiously when the club’s press officer tried to put an end to the conference on Thursday, and went on to slam the decision to sell striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier in a £4.5million deal.