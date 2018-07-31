– The Sun News
31st July 2018 - Thierry Henry linked with Egypt job 
31st July 2018 - Kante to pen £290,000 weekly deal
31st July 2018 - I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi
31st July 2018 - Why I decamp from APC to PDP – Bukola Saraki
31st July 2018 - Inter agrees Vidal fee
31st July 2018 - Breaking News: Senate President, Bukola Saraki dumps APC
31st July 2018 - Zamfara: 371 killed since January, dozens of villages sacked – Amnesty International
31st July 2018 - Buratai explains role of new army training school in P/Harcourt
31st July 2018 - USAID donates medical equipment to 169 Kogi health facilities
31st July 2018 - Adeola dissociates self from protest to Tinubu, Osoba’s residences
Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry linked with Egypt job 

— 31st July 2018

Thierry Henry has agreed terms to become the Egypt manager after his agent met with bosses from the African nation’s FA, according to reports.

The Arsenal legend, 40, is still deciding whether to take the role as he considers the direction the Egyptian FA (EFA) wish to take the team in.

Former international keeper Nader El-Sayed told Egyptian outlet King Fut: “We had a meeting with Thierry Henry’s agent in London, and (EFA board member) Hazem Emam was present.

“Henry is waiting for the EFA’s project for the team before deciding on the offer, apart from the economic aspect.”

READ ALSO Kante to pen £290,000 weekly deal

Henry recently assisted Belgium manager Roberto Martinez at the World Cup in Russia, helping to guide them to a third-place finish.

The Frenchman then left his Sky Sports punditry role to pursue a full-time managerial post, and was linked with the Aston Villa role after their recent takeover.

Henry has coaching experience with Arsenal’s youth academy but has never held a senior managerial role.

The Egypt job, which former Mexico and Atletico Madrid boss Javier Aguirre has also been linked to, is available after Hector Cuper was sacked following a disastrous World Cup campaign.

Struggling to offer an attacking threat with Mo Salah not fully fit, Egypt lost all three Group A games, against opponents Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Omotayo Edubi

