Bolaji

These eminent Nigerians can’t be wrong

— 16th September 2016

Before and since the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari happened on the scene, Nigerians have been fed with hope. Hope that the administration has a magic wand that would immediately solve all the nation’s woes. During the campaign with the slogan of change, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gave Nigerians an overdose of hope of what it would do differently than its predecessor in office. Nigerians were promised jobs.
That the first year of the administration would witness the creation of 3million jobs. That it would stabilize the nation’s currency against the dollar, promise of a meal a day for school kids was made while Nigerians were equally promised that the cost of fuel would go down. I remember former petroleum minister and erudite Professor Tam David-West telling Nigerians that there was no reason why Nigerians should not buy a litre of fuel at N40 per litre once General Muhammadu Buhari became president.
The promises were many, including the provision of power within a few months of assuming office. Indeed, one of the jokes on social media against the Minister of darkness,oops sorry, power, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, was his claim that provision of power for Nigerians should not be rocket science. He had said then, “there is a danger that very soon, we will miss the lesson we have learnt over the years. This is because if a government makes a public commitment, the government must fulfill that promise. Electricity was not discovered yesterday, it is over 100 years old and no excuses will be acceptable from the federal government for not providing electricity.
“We are the only nation that has oil and gas and no electricity to its citizens. Angola and Gabon don’t have the kind of oil we have. There are many countries that do not produce oil and they enjoy electricity. Very soon we will make a choice on the next set of leaders and this will be done through the ballot papers”.  The above was said before the election. He has been minister in charge of providing power since more than a year now,  but the situation has not really improved. He is indeed coming to the realization that provision of electricity is really rocket science.
With so many promises, it was not surprising that at a stage, the President was quoted to have said he did not make some of the promises attributed to him. So many were the promises that the actors had even forgotten such promises were made.
It’s obvious that government has fallen short in its contractual agreement with Nigerians. Almost all the promises had not been met. Rather, things had become worse.
Rather than providing 3million jobs, about 4.58million Nigerians have lost their jobs in the last one year, this is according to the government agency, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Also in the last one year about 272 corporate entities have shutdown, 50 of which were manufacturing companies, according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).
One can safely conclude that the government has fallen short in the performance index. Reason could be that the administration is more clueless than we have been made to believe. It also clearly shows that the administration does not have any idea of what to do to help reposition the economy.
To an economic illiterates like me, it’s obvious that the present economic recession in the country was caused by bad policies. MAN drew Nigerians attention to one of the policies, the restriction on 41 items by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which has led businesses out of business.
Many other people have also concluded that the economy went south because of the demarketing of the country by its Chief Marketing Officer, President Buhari who never missed the opportunity of telling all who cared to listen that his country men are corrupt. This, they claimed adversely affected investment. The president probably meant well, unfortunately, the call was wrong.
What all these  boil down to is what I have written about here and what many eminent Nigerians have said and are still saying, that the government does not have a clear cut economic blue print. Not only that, the blame game that the Goodluck Jonathan administration brought the country to the present situation has become jaded and many have said so and are still saying so. It is no longer music in the ears.
If the previous administration had done all that is being said, leading to the recession, what did the present government do in the last one year to bring the country out of what it considered the ‘misrule’ of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government?  In May, when the administration was just a year in office, I had written about its opaque economic policy while assessing its performance after one year.
The piece primarily focused on its policy and I asked then, ‘what led to the flip-flop policy? Is it a pointer to what has been said about this administration that it does not have a clear cut economic  blueprint and is only swayed into decision by prevailing situation? Would that be the reason we looked towards China for economic salvation? What if China doesn’t work, where next would we be looking towards? It is important for the administration to let us have a clear cut policy and economic direction. This would help. Nigerians would then know what to expect at any point in time’,
But not much has changed since then. The noise about China has petered out, thus confirming what I said then.
Former CBN governor and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, had criticized the administration’ s economic direction a few weeks ago and had urged the government to change direction. He followed it up again in a message during the last Sallah break when he called on the federal government to seek expert advice on the way forward for the economy.  It is the same thing from Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah who urged  the president to stop passing the buck and blaming the Jonathan administration for everything.
“We didn’t  vote a government to complain about yesterday, if we wanted yesterday, the new government would not be there. The previous government didn’t only do bad things; he did a lot of good things.
“ No matter how much you praise or abuse (former President Goodluck) Jonathan, he is no more the President of Nigeria. I think that people must understand that you take power to solve problems not to agonise”.
From the above, the president needs to take a cue. Nigerians want solution to the problem of poverty and the different challenges confronting them, not the lamentation we kept hearing on a daily basis. If not, the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose would have the last laugh and say, ‘I told you so that Buhari has nothing to offer Nigeria’.

Uche Atuma

oil-tanker-floating

Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

— 16th September 2016

 …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

    NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading

    — 16th September 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday on a positive note for the fourth consecutive trading session as investors gained N28.60 billion with market capitalisation closing at N9.523 trillion. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) also appreciated by 0.30 percent to settle at 27,725.40 points as Year to Date…

  • ambode-754x511

    Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it will train 9,500 youths from 18 states in different vocational skills in the fifth phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP). Speaking at a ceremony to flag off the 2016 NISDP in Lagos, the Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Mr. Dickson…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: Maritime can reflate Nigeria’s economy, says expert

    — 16th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has urged the Federal Government to focus its attention on the maritime industry as it has the potential to reflate Nigeria’s  economy in recession. Speaking at the maiden edition of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime Conference in Lagos with the theme, “Africa’s Maritime Capital:…

  • CBN

    DMO raises N304bn in TBs, FGN bonds

    — 16th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The Debt Management Office (DMO), has raised a total of N304 billion from the sales of both short-dated Treasury Bills (TBs) and FGN bonds as part of measures to finance the budget deficit and help manage liquidity in the banking system. A breakdown shows that the debt office raised N183.24 billion from…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: APC symbolises poverty for Nigerians –Aigbogun, ex-deputy speaker

    — 16th September 2016

    FORMER deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Levis Aigbogun, has asked voters to use their permanent voter cards to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party because it symbolizes poverty, hardship and declining standard of living. He was speaking at a rally by the PDP candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu at Uhen…

  • Ukeje

    What Chibok girls’ abduction represents in Nigeria –Ukeje, House of Reps chair on Foreign Relations

    — 16th September 2016

    By Dickson Okafor Recently, the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) led by former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili reminded the world that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed to rescue the Chibok school girls who were abducted from the school in Borno State, in the Northeast after one year in office. In…

  • Buhari3

    Economy: Reflections on Buhari’s first, second coming

    — 16th September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo Though the context and situation in which President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as Head of State in the past may have been different, the country’s multifaceted concerns, which have precedents throughout history, have remained the same. This report examines the similarities between Buhari’s former and present administration, and if his views, methods and…

  • Mother

    Why I dumped my one day old baby – Mother

    — 16th September 2016

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Police Command has  arrested one Ifunanya Eme for allegedly dumping her one- day- old baby girl in the bush. Ifunanya, aged 31, and a single mother, claimed she dropped the baby to die in the bush as  she had no means of feeding her. “The man responsible for the pregnancy…

  • Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-Boko-Haram.jpg3_

    Soldiers kill 4 Boko Haram terrorists, 7 cattle rustlers

    — 16th September 2016

    •6 suspects paraded for rifles theft Soldiers on Wednesday killed four Boko Haram terrorists during a 15-minute gun duel in Jororo and Jombaeji  villages in Giedam LGA  of Yobe State This is even as troops of the 223 Battalion, 1 Division in Zamfara State gunned down seven livestock  rustlers, recovering  arms and ammunition in Zamfara…

