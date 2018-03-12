The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - Theresa May: Russia ‘Highly Likely’ to be responsible for ex-spy poisoning
12th March 2018 - Dapchi Girls: We’re negotiating their release, no military option – Buhari
12th March 2018 - French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91
12th March 2018 - “If you fail… stay in Russia” – Wike to NFF on FIFA World Cup
12th March 2018 - Japan: Babies’ bodies found in bottles during house renovation
12th March 2018 - Clamour for Federalism, attempt to put North on defensive – Ganduje
12th March 2018 - UPDATE: President Buhari meets with the U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson
12th March 2018 - Tillerson cuts short Africa trip, returns to Washington early Tuesday
12th March 2018 - Nigerian Eboe-Osuji heads International Criminal Court
12th March 2018 - Rex Tillerson arrives in Abuja
Home / World News / Theresa May: Russia ‘Highly Likely’ to be responsible for ex-spy poisoning

Theresa May: Russia ‘Highly Likely’ to be responsible for ex-spy poisoning

— 12th March 2018

NPR

British Prime Minister Theresa May says it is “highly likely” that Russia is behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter earlier this month in southern England.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found collapsed on a bench on March 4 in the city of Salisbury. They remain in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

“It is now clear that Mr. Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia,” May told lawmakers in a statement on Monday. She said the agent has been identified as one of a group of nerve agents called Novichok, which Russia has previously produced.

She added that there are just two explanations for the apparent poisoning — either Russia directly carried out the attack, or it lost control of its supply of the deadly nerve agent. The Russian ambassador has been summoned to explain how this happened, May added, and has been asked to give a formal response by Tuesday.

And if that response is not credible, May said, “we will conclude that this action amounts to an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom. And I will come back to this house and set out the full range of measures that we will take in response.”

This case has drawn parallels with a Russia-linked death of a defected Russian intelligence officer in 2006, as NPR’s Scott Neuman reported. Here’s more:

“Skripal had retired from Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, a successor to the KGB, when he was arrested and convicted in 2006 of working undercover for Britain’s MI6. In 2010 he arrived in the U.K. as part of a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.”

When BBC asked Russian President Vladimir Putinwhether Russia was responsible, he replied: “Get to the bottom of things there, then we’ll discuss this.”

“Having established that a nerve agent is the cause of the symptoms leading us to treat this as attempted murder, I can also confirm that we believe that the two people who became unwell were targeted specifically,” Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley said at a press conference last week, Scott added.

Nerve agents are “designed only to kill,” Leeds University toxicologist Alastair Hay told NPR. The weapons “work by blocking the message from the nerves to the muscles,” which could cause problems for the muscles used to breathe, potentially causing people to asphyxiate.

“Trace contamination” was found at two Salisbury establishments – The Mill Pub and Zizzi Restaurant – which was announced Sunday by England’s chief medical officer, as NPR’s Amy Held reported. People in those establishments on March 4 or 5 were encouraged to clean the clothes they were wearing or wipe down belongings.

At the same time, officials stated that there is “no immediate health risk.” A policeman who was responding to the incident, Det. Sgt. Nick Bailey, remains in “serious but stable condition,” May said Monday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dapchi Girls: We’re negotiating their release, no military option – Buhari

— 12th March 2018

Latest abduction of school girls heartbreaking- Tillerson Says why Nigeria should be careful of Chinese  loans Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his administration was being careful in rescuing schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok in Borno and Dapchi in Yobe. He told American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that he…

  • “If you fail… stay in Russia” – Wike to NFF on FIFA World Cup

    — 12th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has advised the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to intensify preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying Nigerians would not accept failure at the world football tournament. Wike spoke Monday during a courtesy visit by the President of the NFF at the Government…

  • Clamour for Federalism, attempt to put North on defensive – Ganduje

    — 12th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described the clamor for true Federalism by some groups in the country as an attempt to put the Northern region on the defensive. Governor Ganduje spoke, on Monday, when he received at the Government House, the progress report of the Kano State Committee on…

  • UPDATE: President Buhari meets with the U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson

    — 12th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson finished a closed door meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started shortly after Tillerson arrived the State House, Abuja around 4.03 p.m. The U.S Secretary of State will any moment from now address the press and thereafter take questions…

  • Tillerson cuts short Africa trip, returns to Washington early Tuesday

    — 12th March 2018

    Reuters/NAN The U. S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has cut short his first trip to Africa to return to Washington about one day ahead of schedule to deal with urgent work there. Tillerson’s travel plans have changed so that he can return to Washington early on Tuesday morning instead of late that night, a…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share