The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Theresa May reacts to quit calls
6th October 2017 - Pope Francis advocates safer Internet for kids
6th October 2017 - Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents
6th October 2017 - MONKEY POX: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures
6th October 2017 - Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.
6th October 2017 - NEMA boss dies, a month after resumption 
6th October 2017 - Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 
6th October 2017 - No word from Kachikwu after meeting with Buhari
6th October 2017 - Catalan police chief to appear before Spanish court in sedition probe
6th October 2017 - Former Iraqi President Talabani’s body arrives in Kurdistan
Home / Cover / World News / Theresa May reacts to quit calls

Theresa May reacts to quit calls

— 6th October 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May gave her first reaction Friday to a plot by a group of Conservative MPs to end her reign at 10 Downing Street.

Former minister and one-time party chairman Grant Shapps says around 30 MPs have backed his call for her to be replaced as leader and prime minister.

May said she has the full support of her cabinet, with the BBC quoting May as saying the country needed “calm leadership” adding: “That’s what I’m providing.”

The under-fire prime minister was facing a fight for her political life Friday Shapps emerged as a ringleader in the call for her to go.

The party’s poor showing in the June snap election when May lost her overall majority in the House of Commons had already weakened her position.

But the fiasco of her disastrous speech at this week’s party conference has placed a great threat to her continued leadership. May’s coughing fits which continually interrupted her speech, a prankster breaching security to approach her on the conference platform with the conference backdrop falling apart making it a triple disaster played out live on television.

Shapps said in media interviews: “I believe Theresa May is very decent person and unfortunately fought an election that didn’t work out. We’ve not really managed to see that relaunch.

“There’s that sort of lack of discipline in the cabinet and party conference this week and I think a growing number of my colleagues realize the solution isn’t to bury our heads in the sand and hope things will get better.”

The big question now will be whether enough backbench Conservative MPs sign a letter calling for a leadership election. It would mean around 48 MPs, 15 percent of the total number in the House of Commons, having to back a challenge to May by saying they had lost confidence in her leadership.

Environment Secretary, and one time leadership contender Michael Gove, said May was doing a “fantastic job” as prime minister.

Source: China daily.com

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Theresa May reacts to quit calls

— 6th October 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May gave her first reaction Friday to a plot by a group of Conservative MPs to end her reign at 10 Downing Street. Former minister and one-time party chairman Grant Shapps says around 30 MPs have backed his call for her to be replaced as leader and prime minister. May said…

  • Pope Francis advocates safer Internet for kids

    — 6th October 2017

    Head of the Vatican Stage and the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has advocated a safe internet for the children of the world. In a tweet on his handle @pontifex sent at12.30pm local time on Friday,  October 6, the pontiff pleaded : “Let us ensure that the Internet is a safe and richly human place for…

  • Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents

    — 6th October 2017

    …Alao-Akala, OYHA members expected From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawumi Bimbo Oladeji will, on Saturday, at Ogbomosho, empower her constituents. The event is expected to attracts dignitaries like a former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala as well as her colleagues in the Assembly. The…

  • MONKEY POX: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures

    — 6th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Health officials from the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health are combing surrounding communities in Yenagoa, the state capital to locate persons already struck by the Monkey Pox virus. Investigations revealed that the decision to comb communities in the suburb of Yenagoa became imperative when someone with symptoms of the virus was…

  • Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.

    — 6th October 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Northern youth group known as the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) has accused the Nigerian judiciary of double standard over alleged inability to interpret some sections of Nigerian constitution. The group was apparently referring to the reinstatement of suspended member of House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share