Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!

What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers.

Eric Osagie

She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our powerful erstwhile colonial masters.

May didn’t come with a haughty air. She didn’t come with any prescriptive antidote to our country’s myriad ills. She came with a briefcase to solicit business deals for her country, in the face of impending economic challenges occasioned by Britain’s exit from the European Union, codenamed Brexit.

She did what a focused leader should do when emergency stares her people in the face. She went round countries that had the potential to boost her country’s trade and commerce, as well as expand the market frontiers for British businesses.

So, she came to two of Africa’s largest economies: South Africa and Nigeria. PM May was honest to admit to what she saw as the reality and huge potential of the African economy. In her words: “In 2018, five of the world’s fastest growing economies are in Africa.” And that certainly includes Nigeria, if we could harness our potential and cut down on waste and graft, twin evils militating against the country and continent’s growth.

The British PM spoke about the need for collaboration between both countries, emphasising traditional historical and trade ties. Nigeria is one of the United Kingdom’s most important trading partners south of the Sahara. What could have been missing is the reality that balance of trade has often been skewed in favour of the UK due essentially to her industrial capacity and technological advancement. But that’s not the subject of this discourse.

However, when May left, what Nigerians remembered was the statement she made in Cape Town, South Africa, the day preceding her arrival on our shores.

That statement continues to reverberate days after her exit, splitting Nigerians down the line of those who see her statement as some kind of ‘gratuitous insult,’ and the other group that believes the PM simply told us the ‘incontrovertible home truth.’ She made us face the mirror, to confront the ugly reality of who we are and what we are, devoid of any colouring. Madam May, our August visitor who visited in the month of August, said the world’s poorest people live in Africa’s most populous nation. Yes, here in our country! In her words: “Nigeria is home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.” She said about 87 million Nigerians, almost half of our official population figure of 180 million, live below the poverty line of less than $2 a day.

May didn’t say anything new or what we didn’t know; that we are a rich nation (in terms of human and material resources) but populated with poor citizens, “the poorest than any other nation.” Of course, we know the reason this is so.