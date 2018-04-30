The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Theresa May names son of Pakistani bus driver Sajid Javid new Home Secretary
30th April 2018 - UK proposes reforms to clamp down on money laundering
30th April 2018 - British PM faces reshuffle after top minister quits
30th April 2018 - APC National Convention: Oyegun’s loss, Tinubu’s Pyrrhic victory
30th April 2018 - Malaysia jails first person under fake news law
30th April 2018 - Benue pogrom’ll soon be over – TAC AOC AVM Amao
30th April 2018 - Rivers youths endorse Wike for second term
30th April 2018 - Libya’s eastern army commander to wrest Darna city from “extremists”
30th April 2018 - NAFDAC warns against misuse of TOPSTOXIN fumigation
30th April 2018 - Lawmaker empowers 450 constituents, distributes farm implements
Home / World News / Theresa May names son of Pakistani bus driver Sajid Javid new Home Secretary

Theresa May names son of Pakistani bus driver Sajid Javid new Home Secretary

— 30th April 2018

BBC

Sajid Javid has been named as the new home secretary after Amber Rudd’s resignation.

Mr Javid, the son of a Pakistani bus driver whose family came to the UK in the 1960s, is currently Communities, Local Government and Housing Secretary.

Before that, the former investment banker and MP for Bromsgrove had been Business and Culture Secretaries.

Ms Rudd quit saying she had “inadvertently misled” MPs over what she knew about immigration targets.

Her exit followed weeks of revelations about the treatment of Windrush families, who settled legally in post-war Britain but whose right-to-remain has been questioned, and controversy over the government’s “hostile environment” immigration policy.

Following Mr Javid’s promotion, No 10 also announced that former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire will return to the cabinet as Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary.

The 48-year-old Mr Javid, who first entered Parliament in 2010 and supported remaining in the EU despite being regarded as a Eurosceptic, led the government’s response to last year’s Grenfell fire disaster.

Over the weekend, he told the Sunday Telegraph the Windrush scandal felt “very personal” to him as coming from a family of immigrants “it could have been Mum, Dad or me”.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC national convention - Oyegun's Loss

APC National Convention: Oyegun’s loss, Tinubu’s Pyrrhic victory

— 30th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The battle over who controls the machinery of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) among the gladiators seems to have been strategically won and lost with the Presidential pronouncement backing the former Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole for the party’s chairmanship position. President Muhammadu Buhari’s body language became more assertive after…

  • Benue pogrom’ll soon be over – TAC AOC AVM Amao

    — 30th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has assured that the current security challenges plaguing Benue State and the country at large would soon be overcome within the next few days. AVM Amao stated this during the Interdenominational Faith Service organized…

  • Second TERM Wike

    Rivers youths endorse Wike for second term

    — 30th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been endorsed for re-election in 2019, by youths of the state to continue with his transformational work. The youths, who were under the platform One Million Youths for New Rivers State, made the endorsement at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, during a solidarity rally…

  • NAFDAC warns against misuse of TOPSTOXIN fumigation

    — 30th April 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned the general public against misuse of TOPSTOXIN Fumigation tablets. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, gave the warning in a statement she signed in Abuja on Monday. Adeyeye said the warning was necessary because TOPTOXIN fumigation contained Aluminum Phosphide which…

  • Lawmaker empowers 450 constituents, distributes farm implements

    — 30th April 2018

    Kola Badmus The lawmaker representing Obokun constituency in the Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Friday, flagged off the second phase of his ward to ward empowerment programme and distribution of farm implements to 450 farmers. He flagged off the programme at the palace of Owa Ooye of Imesi-Ile, Obokun Local Government on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share