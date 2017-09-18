The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - Theresa May in Canada for post-Brexit trade talks
18th September 2017 - Record label owner promotes 2 Nigerian artistes in S’Africa
18th September 2017 - Wild elephants kill 2 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
18th September 2017 - ‘Thousands of women raped and assaulted’ in South Sudan
18th September 2017 - Emmys 2017: The Handmaid’s Tale and Big Little Lies the main winners
18th September 2017 - US warns N/Korea’ll be ‘destroyed’ if…
18th September 2017 - Afrobasket: Silver-winning D’Tigers arrive on Monday, deserve celebration — NBBF
18th September 2017 - Oil rises to $56 on rising refinery demand, falling US rig count
18th September 2017 - IPOB: Senate overrides S’East govs, military
18th September 2017 - Ops. PYTHON DANCE: Ekweremadu writes Buhari
Home / World News / Theresa May in Canada for post-Brexit trade talks

Theresa May in Canada for post-Brexit trade talks

— 18th September 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Canada on Monday to discuss plans for a post-Brexit trade deal.

She said the two countries held “shared values” ahead of meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mrs May is also expected to raise a trade dispute that could threaten aerospace jobs in Northern Ireland.

She has previously lobbied US president Donald Trump about the row involving Canadian firm Bombardier, which employs 4,500 people in Belfast, and Boeing.

Boeing has complained about alleged anti-competitive practices in the sale of Bombardier’s CSeries jet – and Bombardier could face significant financial penalties if the US trade authorities find against it.

Mrs. May’s visit comes ahead of a deal between Canada and the EU, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta), coming into force on 21 September.

The PM hopes to use Ceta as the model for a bilateral trade deal for when the UK is excluded from Ceta after Brexit.

Under the EU-Canada agreement, which took seven years to negotiate, Canada agreed to eliminate 98% of its import duties.

Mrs May and Mr Trudeau are expected to set up a new joint working group to prepare the groundwork for a separate deal.

‘Shared values’

Under EU membership rules, the UK is prohibited from implementing a foreign free trade agreement until it leaves, so has instead set up working groups abroad, including with Japan, the US and Australia.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Mrs May said: “When we come together and work as one to project our shared values on the world stage, we form a powerful union.

“My visit to Canada today is not only about recognising our past but also looking ahead to our bright future.”

She pointed to a “long shared history” between the two countries, adding: “We celebrate together our shared monarchy, and close ties of family and friendship.”

The UK-Canada bilateral trade relationship is thought to be worth £15.2 billion a year, while Britain is the second-biggest destination for Canadian investment abroad, with £1.75bn invested in the country since March. (BBC)

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Record label owner promotes 2 Nigerian artistes in S’Africa

— 18th September 2017

Chief Executive Officer of Sky Music, South Africa, Mr. Isiah Chijioke, says he would promote the music of two young Nigerian musicians in that country. The artistes are Ifeanyi Nwadialu, alias` Fakia Large” and Jesam Etim Michael whose stage name is “ J Prince. Chijioke said in Pretoria, South Africa, on Monday, that the musicians…

  • Oil rises to $56 on rising refinery demand, falling US rig count

    — 18th September 2017

    Oil markets were firm on Monday and remained near multi-month highs reached late last week as the number of US rigs drilling for new production fell and refineries continued to start up after getting knocked out by Hurricane Harvey. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 50.0 dollars per barrel at 0547 GMT,…

  • IPOB: Senate overrides S’East govs, military

    — 18th September 2017

    …Says declaration of IPOB as terrorist group unconstitutional The Senate has described the recent proscription ‎of activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by South East governors and designation of the same group as a terrorist organisation by the military as ‘unconstitutional’. Senate President Bukola Saraki, in a statement he personally signed today, said…

  • Ops. PYTHON DANCE: Ekweremadu writes Buhari

    — 18th September 2017

    …Urges dialogue to avert another war The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has formally written President Muhammadu Buhari, to reiterate the need to call-off the ongoing ‘Operation PYTON DANCE’ in southeastern part of the country, with a view to averting another civil war. In the letter entitled “Rising Tension in the South East:…

  • NASS’ll investigate south east crisis – Saraki

    — 18th September 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for calm between the military and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu. In a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Monday, the Senate President urged restraint by all Nigerians “so that we would all jointly find the right solution to the current…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share