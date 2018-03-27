The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - There’s plot to discredit me –Jonathan
27th March 2018 - Abuja market demolition: Protesters block airport road
27th March 2018 - MMM founder dies of heart failure
27th March 2018 - It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari
27th March 2018 - Election sequence saga: Senators insist on overriding Buhari’s veto
27th March 2018 - … Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25
26th March 2018 - Nigerian envoy presents Letter of Credence to Fijian President 
26th March 2018 - AVSEC now authorised to be armed in Nigerian airports
26th March 2018 - Protest against Gosa market demolition block Abuja Airport Road
26th March 2018 - Herdsmen attacks: Middle Belt youths back Danjuma
Home / Cover / National / There’s plot to discredit me –Jonathan

There’s plot to discredit me –Jonathan

— 27th March 2018

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said some individuals are making frantic efforts to malign his personality.

He said this on Sunday night, in a Facebook post.

“It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name using both faceless and identified persons.

“When I was in power, I said my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Even out of power, I continue to hold that belief. What I will say, however, is that no matter how far and fast falsehood has travelled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth,” the former president wrote.

Jonathan is due to go back to Sierra Leone, to lead supervision of the second-round of voting in the country’s presidential elections, after the first-round failed to produce a clear winner.

The former president is the head of election observers in Sierra Leone, which was devastated by Ebola virus a few years ago.

It was not immediately clear why Jonathan decided to issue the disclaimer on Sunday but lately, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo alleged Jonathan received over N150 billion for election purposes in 2015.

At the weekend, reports also indicated that N100 billion was moved, directly, to Jonathan’s home, from the Central Bank of Nigeria, also, for the 2015 elections.   

Also, last week, there were reports that someone close to him allegedly attempted to manipulate the 2015 elections with a $2 million slush payment to a foreign public relations firms, to hack details of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate then, Muhammadu Buhari. The Guardian of the United Kingdom said the individual, whose identity remained unclear, met with Cambridge Analytica officials in Washington D.C., in the United States of America around December 2014, a few weeks before the contentious 2015 presidential election which Jonathan lost to Buhari.

Recently, the president said he handled the kidnap of 110 Dapchi schoolgirls far better than Jonathan, accusing his predecessor of being “insensitive” to the plight of 276 Chibok girls, after they were kidnapped by Boko Haram, under his watch on April 14, 2014.

A few days later, Buhari’s deputy, Osinbajo accused the former president of squandering funds that should have gone into major infrastructure projects.

Jonathan is yet to respond to The Guardian’s article or allegations from Buhari’s administration. The former president has said he would remain civil in his conduct.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

There’s plot to discredit me –Jonathan

— 27th March 2018

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said some individuals are making frantic efforts to malign his personality. He said this on Sunday night, in a Facebook post. “It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name…

  • Abuja market demolition: Protesters block airport road

    — 27th March 2018

    • Injure policeman, 4 others, destroy vehicles Fred Itua, Abuja  Hundreds of protesters, yesterday, blocked the busy Airport Road in Abuja and disrupted free flow of vehicular movement along the route. During the violent protest which lasted for over two hours, over 50 private vehicles were destroyed and vandalised, while a policeman and four other…

  • MMM founder dies of heart failure

    — 27th March 2018

    The founder of the MMM series of financial pyramid schemes, Sergei Mavrodi, has died in Moscow. According to media reports, Mavrodi was taken to a city hospital from a bus stop overnight Monday after he felt weakness and pain in the chest area, The emergency team has failed to save his life.“He died this morning,”…

  • Buhari President Herdsmen Killings Christian

    It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari

    — 27th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja At the inauguration of the National Food Security Council, President Muhammadu Buhari admitted it has been very turbulent for the three years of his administration. Buhari was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2015, after he won the election on March 28, 2015. Before the inauguration, the food security councils met behind…

  • Election sequence saga: Senators insist on overriding Buhari’s veto

    — 27th March 2018

    • Senate President queries aide Fred Itua, Abuja, with agency report  Efforts of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led  National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconcile the Executive and the Legislative arms of government, over plans to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act (Amendment), Bill, 2018 may have suffered…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share