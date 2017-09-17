The Sun News
There's no faction of APC in Katsina – chieftain

17th September 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Alhaji Dikko Radda, has dismissed claims  that  a faction of the party, known as ‘APC Akida’ has been formed in the state.

The party chieftain, who was the former Chief of Staff to Governor Aminu Masari, while speaking with journalists, in Kaduna, on Sunday said there has never been  a faction of the party in the state.

He implored any dissatisfied member to channel his grievances to the right quarters,  but not to attempt to embarrass  President Muhammadu Buharim who hails from the state.

According to him, “such vituperations  were not targeted at the governor but the President because the president is a bona-fide member of APC in his ward, local government and state and he attends meeting of Katsina APC where necessary.

“So for any member to say he has been excluded is not true. Because as a stakeholder of APC in the state, I know the governor has called for meetings of all stakeholders more than four times and almost all the people that were complaining about marginalisation were in attendance and not only that their opinions were respected during such meetings”.

Dikko, who is equally the Director General of Small and Medium Enterprise   Development Agency (SMEDAN), urged members of the party to be cautious saying, “Let’s go back to Katsina and sit down on round table and discuss our differences if there are and move ahead.

“Honestly, the governor will sit with any aggrieved person and iron out any issue raised. Some of them that were at the meeting we respect them, they are our leaders, we will not allowed them to go in vein after working for the victory of the party in the state.

“We will do everything possible to bring them back into our fold. This is democracy, democracy involves agreeing and disagreeing, it involves accepting and not accepting, you can see us tomorrow sitting eating, chatting and drinking together”.

Dikko, who was the former National Welfare Secretary of APC said, “In fact, the governor is the leader of the party in the state, elected, so it is his responsibility to listen to every member of the party. He will definitely do that”.

