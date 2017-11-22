The Sun News
There’s hope for the needy in Nigeria, says Pastor Muoka

— 22nd November 2017

…As Lord’s Chosen holds crusade

From: Gilbert Ekezie

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chose Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has assured that there is hope for Nigerians, especially those who are in dare need of God’s favour, if only they believe.

He stated this on, on Wednesday, at a press briefing in preparation to the forthcoming 2-day programme put together by his ministries with the theme: ‘Hope for the needy’ and scheduled to take place at the Chosen International headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday November 26, 2017 at 8am daily.

Pastor Muoka explained that the consequence of the present economic and social disequilibrium in the country caused by political quagmire, has given rise to multiplicity of needs of our citizens.

“Accordingly, the future has become bleak for them as their hope is no longer guaranteed in the artificial efforts of mankind, thus the need for divine intervention by this programme in order to give hope to the needy.”

He said the programme is designed by God to supply our needs, pointing out that it does not matter the circumstances that gave rise to the need or how long one have been in that situation or who is behind their predicaments.

He continued, “Our assurance is that God who makes the impossible to be become possible has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of the needy and grant them enduring hope in every area of life not excluding economics, political, health, family etc. Also, God will on that day in a dimension never witnessed before, demonstrate His power to deliver people in all aspect of life.”

The cleric further pointed out that during the crusade, God’s the divine intervention will proactively frustrate the enemies of the political and economic growth of Nigeria.

“It is going to be a refreshing spiritual solution to national and international political and economic crises that have bedeviled the present generation. The crusade will also mark the end of all tensions and needs of the participants.”

According to him, the programme will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverance from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial problems. “Aside that, physical challenges such as paralyses, diseases, sicknesses, etc will be healed. So, God is inviting all to come and witness the manifestation of his power that will bring their enemies to submission.”

Pastor Muoka described the event as a power-packed international interdenominational crusade inspired by the Holy Spirit to address the various needs of the people, irrespective of age, gender, religion, tribe or class.

 

