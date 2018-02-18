The Sun News
18th February 2018 - "There is a Valentine ball coming up, you can be the crème de la belle"
18th February 2018 - Sex and the glory robbers
18th February 2018 - I’m back with a bang – Julius Agwu
18th February 2018 - Little etiquette rules you should always practice
18th February 2018 - I trained in boxing as a young man – Prophet S.K. Abiara
17th February 2018 - 2019: Delta North APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari
17th February 2018 - Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities
17th February 2018 - Ritualists den discovered in Osun
17th February 2018 - UNICEF pledges to address violence against children
17th February 2018 - Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence
“Tobs?” I heard Jasmine’s voice resonate around the house. She burst into my room a minute later. “Seriously Tobs still in bed by 10.00am in the morning?” she asked giving my life size teddy a withering look. “Can’t you keep that thing somewhere else? Gosh! One will think you have ‘a thing’ for it,” she said disapprovingly. “Tobs where the hell (sorry where the ‘heaven’) are you, I meant to say?” Zara said unrepentantly as she entered my room giving my teddy a contemptuous look. “I see your teddy bear is keeping you company again.

I don’t understand how you can have two drop dead gorgeous men at your beck and call and prefer instead to have that thing in bed with you,” she said nastily. “Hello dearies, what’s up, Tobs you can’t be holding on to this teddy bear of yours when you could virtually have any man you want with that luscious body of yours,” Bola said jumping on my bed while surreptitiously pushing my teddy bear on the floor and giving me a wide eyed ‘innocent’ smile.

“Are you guys kidding me? Really girls, you all need to get over my teddy, what are you all doing here by the way? It’s Saturday, go away I need my beauty sleep,” I said grumpily. “Aaah her royal highness has finally arrived, did you have a vigil this morning?” Zara asked mockingly as Kaycee entered my room. “Don’t be silly Zara, vigils only take place at night.

I went to an early morning prayer Meeting. Good morning everyone, I am sorry I am late,” Kaycee fired back. I later got to know that the girls got tired of me cancelling on them since we got back from my father’s 90th birthday celebration and decided to ambush me. “There is a Valentine ball coming up where you can be the crème de la belle of the party.

It is on Valentine’s Day and we are going,” Jasmine finished defiantly. “No can’t do girls, I have a lot of work,” I said brusquely making an attempt to stand up from the bed since it was obvious I wasn’t going to get any more sleep. “Oh no you don’t!” Bola said gently pushing me back down.

“Where do you think you’re going diva?” Zara asked with a smirk. “Diva? Ok girls what’s going on?” I asked looking around wearily at their set faces. “You have been quite elusive since we got back from Agbarho, we have each tried to reach you but you seem ‘permanently’ busy.

We are concerned that you may burn yourself out sooner than later,” Kaycee said quietly. “So we are here to tell you, Wednesday is a done deal and I also want you to know on Tuesday we are having lunch and going shopping for Wednesday thereafter,” Jasmine interrupted dourly.

I laughed and asked if I had a choice and they all chorused ‘NO’. “Alright ladies, you can all come off your high horses, I accept,” I said graciously giving in. Tuesday was crazy but I managed to finish by 12noon, the appointed time. “Miss Jasmine,” Debbie my Secretary announced smiling as Jasmine strolled in.

Debbie has always liked Jasmine, she is Debbie’s girl crush but that is not surprising, Jasmine has been good to Debbie. “Are you not ready to leave girl?” Jasmine asked in exasperation when she saw my head buried in a Clients file.

I smiled, when it comes to shopping, Jasmine’s excitement is palpable and infectious, it is hard not be affected. “Ok sweet, I am good to go,’ I said laughing excitedly. “Where are you girls going? Can I interest you Ladies in a quick trip to Abuja? An overnight stay in a luxurious Hotel and shopping in some exclusive Boutiques to your hearts delight while I have my Meeting?

After which we can paint the town red? We would be back with the first flight tomorrow and I promise to bring you girls back to your offices,” Dennis stated from the doorway where he had been for God knows how long. “Oh my God, it’s a yes, yes and a f**king yes!” Jasmine screamed beside herself with excitement.         

