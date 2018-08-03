Saraki timed his defection to tie with that of his (home) state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and 23 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly. They were the latest in the series of political theatricals, absurdities and, in some cases, possible self-immolation.

Senate President Bukola Saraki’s eventual defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as expected, raised issues of morality and indeed legality of his continued stay in office. Even before Saraki’s defection, there were demands for his resignation or, alternatively, expulsion from the party, all of which were aimed at removing him from office.

In the circumstances of his clandestine emergency as Senate President in June 2015, much to the shock of his party’s hierarchy, Saraki was most suspected, most distrusted and most thumbed down by fellow party members. Even as late as hours before Saraki’s defection, a fellow senator/former governor alleged that, all along, Saraki was plotting to replace Buhari all in the hope that the Nigerian President would not recover from his illness. Even then, whatever sanction aimed at Saraki should be within logic and loyalty.

By the way, Saraki timed his defection to tie with that of his (home) state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and virtually along with 23 of the 24 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly. They were the latest in the series of political theatricals, absurdities and, in some cases, possible self-immolation in Imo State controversies. But first, the focus is on Senate President Saraki, who, ironically, is the safest among those being targeted to be booted out of office for defecting from APC to PDP.

In all matters of Senate Presidency since June 2015, Saraki does not owe the APC any obligation since he neither sought nor obtained APC nomination for the post. No matter how condemnably, he outsmarted the APC, which never considered him for the Senate Presidency. Instead, the party’s choice was Senator Ahmed Lawan. Originally, APC zoned the Senate Presidency to the South-East, which did not produce a single senator. Accordingly, the Senate Presidency was tipped for Lawan, but Saraki is from the North-Central.

In the political atmosphere of June 2015, which clandestinely brought Saraki to the Senate Presidency, you don’t demand or recover what you did not give. Neither do you return nor surrender what was not given to you. Simple logic and/or even law. In all similar circumstances, whatever secures Saraki as Senate President also secures Yakubu Dogara as Speaker of the House of Representatives. APC, by the way, has not been helping itself since the June 2015 episode by embracing blatant carpet-crossers, chairmen of powerful National Assembly committees in allocation to rival parties.

The core of the argument in favour of Saraki and Dogara completely disables state governors Abdulfatah Ahmed, Aminu Tambuwal and Samuel Ortom, all elected by the grace of APC. All such state governors and their conspirators in national and state Houses of Assembly contested in 2015 and were duly elected on the platform of APC. As free citizens, they are free to associate with fellow citizens in other parties but strictly on the condition of resigning to recontest their national and state House of Assembly seats on the platform of their new party. It can only be added that national and state houses of assembly carpet-crossers from other parties to the APC must similarly resign and re-contest their seats in line with provisions of Nigerian Constitution. Otherwise, all the political parties affected must neutralise one another.