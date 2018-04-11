The West and the Rest of Us

“As much as we want restructuring; we want true federalism; I am committed to it but talking about Nigeria, the west has potentials; we have the capacity to develop this country and with Lagos on the driver’s seat, we can save the whole of this country…the states of the south west are looking up to Governor Ambode.

As Governor of Ekiti, I barely get allocation that pays my salary but when we look at Lagos being in the south west, we are consoled and Lagos can make the whole of the south west comfortable but we will continue to come to Lagos if you don’t do something about it….we need Governor Ambode to lead south west growth and if we are able to achieve this, in another ten years, the issue will no longer be restructuring because people will begin to look at what is happening in the west… the little Ambode has done within this timeframe is so encouraging. I told the Governor one day when I was building my bridge in Ekiti that I was passing through some of his projects in Lagos and I added what I saw to my own; some of them I copied in the night… when your brother is doing well, celebrate him. The problem in Nigeria is that evil is celebrated more than truth. I don’t care, when I am with you, I celebrate you openly’’ Governor Fayose, Ekiti State at the last Western Governors Summit, Lagos.

Forget the unnecessary extravaganza, the wasted hours and the abysmal caging of travelling Nigerians following the Lagos State’s unfortunate program which hosted the President, when he visited few hours to Easter. The state was rather hoping to celebrate its striking development strides and in that ecstasy as it is usual with our giddy and irresponsible leaders, Lagos did not take into consideration the comfort and other intentions of the people at that particular time of year. The President could have easily visited, commissioned whatever projects the State wanted him to commission without adding some more hell to the already frying pan deadlock that has continued to be Lagos traffic!

I was not a Lagos Boy until New breed’s Chris Okolie asked me to come over and take over and edit his very influential monthly documentary. Pat Utomi had left the desk to the US for his graduate studies. Operating from Unilag and coming to work at Ogulana, Surulere, and covering the then National Assembly at Tafawa Balewa Square, I was slowly being converted to a Lagos Boy. Started to dress like them. Surulere was the center of Nigerian football and the NFA had their office at Ogulana. Ewedu and Amala for lunch, my Yoruba on the other hand was very slow until Chris Okolie withdrew his cars and I was forced to ride the bolekaja molues! Lagos at first sight was Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Surulere, Yaba and Ikeja if you want to go that far.

Until I departed Lagos for the US; I was not totally a Lagos Boy graduate. After all I was never in Kings, Greg’s, Finbarr’s or Igbobi. Did not speak Yoruba but somehow if I drop from the air and land at Igbosere street I can point to the Volkswagon sales office and remember Mama Amala Yetunde very near the Igbosere market. Back to Lagos after all those years I see the land has taken foundation on the Atlantic and the rails are marching up to the heavens! Lagos has changed for good.

My driver showed me patches on the roads and the Lagos State Ministry of Works instantly on the spot cleaning up the roads. Then I looked out clearly and saw the wonders, the rail lines being constructed, the driver said from Badagary, heading to Victoria island!

Fortnight ago the President came to Eko and the Governor announced the commissioning of projects including the deep sea port, and the commissioning of the bus terminal. Coming from Delta, Benin in Niger Delta, South East and the war zones of the North, I have nothing else to say but to confirm the assertions of the PDP Governor of Ekiti State on his impressions on the Lagos State development strides of which he prays would extend to the rest of the west.

While the North is mismanaging a great Presidential opportunity, and the East and Riverine entities are led by little minded herdsmen spear headed by bedroom Napoleons who bring into their cabinets, ministers of happiness, house boy commissioners, the west is irrespective of party tendencies are coming together and like Obafemi Awolowo who came to work with a team of geniuses, the west is springing up to challenge the likes of China, Dubai, Korea and Singapore.

As the Nigerian Federation is unpredictable the west has taken its time to define its goals. While others are misrepresenting the core demands of their people.. [Ohaneze and its Governors of Rome banned Biafra] the west elevated to royalty its own ‘terrorist’ group leader] whether the west and rest of us?

The Yoruba Governors with this land mark Summit, despite their political tendencies have exhibited leadership and without much fanfare shown the way for other regions seeking development. The Governors sat together and accepted to work economically to develop a western larger volume under the leadership of Lagos. With Lagos buying over every abandoned Federal Ministry and Department in Lagos those wise Governors of the west have seen the compass and they have seen the light.

The Offa Bank Robbery

The latest bloodbath happened at the historic middle belt town of Offa Kwara State. At the last count some 17 bodies in their pool of blood lay prostrate on streets.

It is blood curdling and frightening that our Nigeria bank robbers are different from the rest of their members across the globe. While their global colleagues, most of the time, arrive the banks to rob, their focus usually is to quickly reach the vault, very quickly gather the dollars or the pounds and with a lot of agility take off and disappear! If on their way to locate the vault or retreating on their way out, they accost the bank staff or customers or even the bank security, they are usually considerate and wise enough to tie them up, lock them up and most of time would focus on their primary mission. Tucking the money in and running away. The Offa dare devil thieves who came to rob Offa banks on the hand, were nursing mortal anger. These red eyed men of the underworld arrived those banks carrying bombs! This is new and frightening. Angry as the African bees the thieves after taking so much money descended on the people. After Offa these killer, ubiquitous bandits may be returning to our banks in the neighborhoods; would be armed to the teeth, brandishing bazookas, missiles, mortar bombs and long range artillery. The bandits we could not define are now very hungry and angry! Has the long expected revolution started?