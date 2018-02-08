The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / Health / The value of carrot

The value of carrot

— 8th February 2018

Doris Obinna

Carrots are one of the most popular, versatile vegetables in the world. Whether they are eaten raw, cooked or drink as juice, people from nearly every culture have consumed carrots in their many forms throughout history.
While carrots are known for their signature orange colour, they actually come in a variety of colours. They can be found in shades of purple, yellow, white and red, most often in the United States at local farmer’s market.
Carrots have a wealth of valuable nutrition and when you make juice from them, you can get a concentrated dose of their healing power. From balancing blood sugar, improving blood health, relieving congestion, fighting inflammation and cleansing the kidneys to protecting eyesight, brain function and fighting Leukemia, carrot juice benefits can help nearly every part of your body.
Research reveals that eating more antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, can help reduce the risks of cancer and cardiovascular disease.
Carrots are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Here are some ways carrots might be healthful.

Cancer: A variety of dietary carotenoids have been shown to have anti-cancer effects, due to their antioxidant power in reducing free radicals in the body.
Studies have found a possible link between diets rich in carotenoids and a lower risk of prostate cancer. However, more evidence is needed to confirm whether the link is causal.

Lung cancer: Carrots contain beta-carotene. Past studies have concluded that beta-carotene supplementation may reduce the risk of lung cancer.
A meta-analysis published in 2008 found that people with a high intake of a variety of carotenoids had a 21 per cent lower risk of lung cancer, after adjusting for smoking, compared with those who did not.
The same pattern was not true for any individual carotenoid, such as beta-carotenoid. Among smokers, beta-carotene supplementation may increase the risk of lung cancer.

Colorectal cancer: Consuming more beta-carotene may reduce the risk of colon cancer, according to researchers who studied 893 people in Japan.

Leukemia: A 2011 study found that carrot juice extract could kill leukemia cells and inhibit their progression.

Vision: Can carrots help you see in the dark? In a way, yes. Carrots contain vitamin A. Vitamin A deficiency can lead to xerophthalmia, a progressive eye disease that can damage normal vision and result in night blindness, or the inability to see in low light or darkness.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a lack of Vitamin A is one of the main preventable causes of blindness in children.
Vitamin A deficiency is rare in the United States (US), but eating carrots contributes to Vitamin A intake and helps prevent a deficiency. So, in a way, carrots do help you see in the dark. However, most people are unlikely to experience any significant positive changes in their vision from eating carrots, unless they already lack Vitamin A.

Diabetes control: The antioxidants and phytochemicals in carrots may help regulate blood sugar. Around a quarter of the carbohydrate in carrots is sugar, but the amount of carbohydrate in carrots is relatively small.
According to Harvard Health, the glycemic index of carrots is 39, meaning the impact on blood sugar is fairly low.

Blood pressure: A half-cup serving of chopped carrot contains 1.8 grams (g) of fiber and 205 milligrams (mg) of potassium.  Before the age of 50 years, men need 38g of fiber a day, and women need 25g. After this age, women need 21g per day, and men need 30g. Health authorities advise people to consume no more than 2,300mg of sodium a day. The recommended intake of potassium is 4,700mg.

Immune function: Carrots contain Vitamin C, an antioxidant. This helps boost the immune system and prevent disease. Vitamin C can help reduce the severity of a cold, and the length of time it lasts.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share