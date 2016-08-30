THE troublemakers from the North are better known as the Fulani militants and herdsmen. They have unleashed horror and levied war against the people of Nigeria over the last one year. The saints are the Christians that they have killed all over the country in that same period of time. I consider every single saint that they have killed, as a martyr because they died for their faith. I honour them with this essay and I dedicate it to their memory.

On August 24, 2016, Mr. Phil Smart wrote the following on Facebook: “Catholic seminarian butchered, pregnant woman’s stomach cut open….as Fulani herdsmen continue killing in Enugu.” The words were accompanied by a picture of a Catholic priest whose body had been shredded into pieces like fresh mincemeat or a Japanese sirloin steak. There was another of a pregnant woman whose stomach had been slit open right down the middle and whose unborn foetus and guts were hanging out for all to see. Clearly, she had been carefully and clinically gutted. Many other bodies were strewn all over the burnt out fields and compounds of the village and some were so badly mutilated and chopped up that it would have been difficult to convince anyone that they once belonged to human beings. Not even babies were spared.

In truth, this was not the work of men but rather of demon-possessed hybrid entities that the famous British conspiracy-theorist, Mr. David Icke, describes as “shape-shifting reptilians” and sociopathic beasts. Worse still, this was the second time in a matter of weeks that the relative tranquility of Enugu was desecrated by the prescience of these nomadic beasts and murdering bastards. On the previous occasion, they caused as much havoc, killed as many people and engendered as much consternation and outrage as the succeeding one.

Yet it doesn’t stop there. On the very same day that the latest attack in Enugu was going on, other Nigerians were being attacked and “burnt alive” by people of the same radical Islamist bent and spirit in far away Zamfara for “blaspheming against Islam.” Other similar attacks by the same fanatics and jihadists took place on that day in southern Kaduna, Benue, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Delta and various other parts of the country. If the truth be told, this carnage and butchery have now become a daily occurrence in our country and it is always the same people that perpetrate them. The worst aspect of it all is that no-one has ever been arrested, prosecuted or brought to justice by the government for these hideous crimes.

There is a view, which is that the herdsmen are actually a tool of conquest, who are being carefully cultivated, coordinated, controlled, organised, armed and funded by a sinister and dark hidden hand: That they are something akin to a Fulani “death squad” or armed militia. Those that share that view, and yours truly is among them, often refer to the troublemakers from the North as Nigeria’s “Janjaweed,” after the ruthless camel-riding Arab Muslim militia, which Sudanese President Al Bashir commissioned, armed and employed to decimate, slaughter and commit genocide against over one million defenceless black African Sudanese Christians in the vast region of Darfur for many years. It is also why the US-based Global Terror Index describes them as the “Fulani Militants” and has designated them as the “fourth most deadly terrorist organisation” in the world.

Whatever one chooses to call them, whoever is behind them and whatever their motives may be one thing is clear: Their actions are outrageous and barbaric and such behaviour has no place in a civilised society. I feel a deep sense of anger and outrage on the one hand and utter shame and frustration on the other about what is going on in our country today and what these butchers from the North are doing to our people. Theirs is a scorched earth policy and they take no prisoners. They rape, kill, abduct, kidnap and terrorise people and they rob, burn down, destroy and pillage their homes, churches and farmlands at will. Worse still, they commit these atrocities with total impunity and without any fear of the law enforcement agencies or security forces. And all this is done in the name and under the guise of herding cows and looking for grazing land for their cattle.

I feel a deep sense of anger and outrage towards President Buhari and his government, because they seem to believe that the constant spilling and shedding of innocent Christian blood is something that brings them good fortune. It also appears to give them immense pleasure and joy otherwise they would have put a stop to it long ago. I feel shame and frustration because the Nigerian people themselves seem wholly incapable of standing up to that which is nothing less than pure evil. They seem incapable of protesting against anything, no matter how bestial and barbaric that thing may be. I wonder who has bewitched us? Is this the work of the “mai chanji” sweeping broom brew? Have the Nigerian people been charmed? Are we under a spell? Are we like the biblical Galatians whom the Apostle Paul says were “bewitched”?

Our people appear to be wholly incapable of resisting and facing down those that have enthroned sadism and wickedness in their hearts and that take pleasure in indulging in mass murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing in our land. It is not only the government that has failed but the political leaders from all the opposition parties, the traditional rulers, the clerics, the religious leaders, the media practitioners, the publishers, the columnists, the writers, the human rights activists, the editorial boards of newspapers, the bloggers, the intellectuals, the businessmen, the teachers, the students, the writers, the elites, the middle class, the workers, the unions and the ordinary people themselves have all failed too. They have all been gripped by the spirit of fear. They have been bullied, intimidated, brow-beaten and shocked into pitiful submission and a sickening and cowardly timidity. They have all failed to defend and speak up for the defenceless, the weak and the vulnerable in our midst. They have failed to protect and shield the thousands that are hacked to pieces and burnt alive on a regular basis by the rabid Islamist beasts and terrorists in our midst for no just cause other than the fact that they are perceived as being nothing but Christian, Middle Belt and southern slaves.

I am going to say some hard things and speak some home truths in this contribution and frankly I do not care who takes offence, whose ox is gored or who feels hurt by it.

People are being killed by the demons in flesh, the tsetse flies and the religious and ethnic bigots in our land every day. Buhari’s Nigeria is awash with blood and most of it is Christian blood that is being shed by his misguided and dark-hearted Fulani kinsmen. It is time to speak the truth, no matter how ugly that truth may be and no matter how politically incorrect it may be to speak it. It is time to stand up to the evil in the land, to damn the consequences and to bear the threats and insults that always come for speaking and exposing the truth in what has essentially become a police state. It is time to coin that famous Ghanaian phrase that says “all die be die” and to remember Shakespeare’s words when he wrote “even though the heavens fall, let the truth be told and let justice be done.” And that truth is that the evil that has seized our land has two columns, two heads and two primary sources of motivation. The first is the forceful and bloody quest for Fulani supremacy, ethnic hegemony and racial domination.

The second is the morbid obsession by the radical Muslims of core northern Nigeria to shed innocent blood, to take life in the name of their god, to effect Jihad against those that do not share their world view, to wipe out Christianity, to enslave our people and to islamise our country. The truth is that every single CORE northern Muslim leader that has ever ruled this country has either died on the throne or been removed from power in a military coup. Not one of them ended well. Whether the second coming of Buhari will end any differently remains to be seen. For the record let me add the following: I do not wish the President Buhari dead. I do not rejoice in the death of past Nigerian Prime Ministers, Presidents or Heads of State (whether they be from the North or South) and neither do I pray for or believe in the unconstitutional removal of any democratically elected President. I have made my observation about the fate of past northern Prime Ministers, Heads of State and Presidents purely as a historian and as a fact of history and nothing more. However one thing is clear to me and that is that the whole thing is spiritual. It is being orchestrated and effected by the finger of God and not by any man.