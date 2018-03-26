The triumph of Sister Leah

The Boko Haram insurgents last week released 104 of the 110 schoolgirls they kidnapped from Federal Government Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five of the girls had reportedly died in the course of the abduction. However, the terrorists retained the remaining girl, (Liya) Leah Sharibu in their gulag because she refused to deny Christ and convert to Islam. Oh what a beautiful soul! And what a shame on those darkened, opaque hearts for trying to forcefully convert an innocent girl to a religion she does not want. One wonders at the worth of such a god if worshippers have to be conscripted for him.

Perhaps, if these beasts still have any milk of humanity, they should see through little Leah’s challenge. For her to reject their fetid offer, even at the point of death shows that there is something more precious in the faith she professes. As a matter of fact, Leah is ready to be martyred than trade off her soul for all the gold in the world, for in losing her life, she will surely pick it up again on resurrection morning, as Christ promises us. If the Boko Haram goons knew that this carton man carries about is worth nothing, they would not have bothered with Leah. They should just let the little girl go without hurting her in anyway; they can never harm the real Leah.

Little Sister Leah has challenged all of us that deny Christ each time we encounter our Boko Haram. Now, our Boko Haram may not bear arms but much more virulent. It strikes through subtle temptations. We easily falsify figures in our places of work to get extra cash to meet our needs. We sneak into the perverse skirts of other men’s daughters or wives. We cook fetuses in the womb and toast with blood of the innocent. We gambol across Good Evening Streets, carousing dangerous liquids and weeds. We occupy front pews in church but yet sleep in the covens of witches or shrines of babalawo or mamalawo. Conmen have defecated on the altars of God and altered the course of the destinies of unwary souls in quest of wonky miracles.

But Leah has remained unstained. Nata Sharibu’s joy in the midst of gloom is worth saluting too, for nurturing his daughter in the way she go and now that the chips are down, Leah did not depart from it. Neither Leah nor her family is in trouble; Boko Haram is. And their only way of escape is to release the small girl.

Leah’s continued stay with Boko Haram exposes them for what they represent, an anti-Christian campaign but they must crumble. The least Christians expect of the government is to ensure the release of this girl forthwith, unscathed, if they are not complicit.

But will God fight for Leah? God has already preserved her soul, which is by far more precious than what the world expects. However, God may allow Boko Haram to ‘win’ and that in no way diminishes His deity. He is sovereign and supreme and does as He pleases. The three Hebrew young men understood this much and dared King Nebuchadnezzar in no uncertain words that God was able to deliver them but that even if He chose not to, they, like Leah, would not worship the Babylonian idol. Even in Job’s dire distress, he made it clear to the devil that ‘even if He slay me, I know my redeemer liveth’. Of course, God intervened in both cases, but He still allowed Stephen and other apostles to die, even Jesus… So, let His will be done and whatever He does is right, pleasing and acceptable.

Now, let us pray!

Everlasting King of glory, the Fourth Man in the furnace; who made lions playmates instead of devourers of Daniel in the lion’s den; who put the head of war-tested Goliath in the hand of barely 17-year old David, yet another opportunity is here to showcase your glory.

Oh Lord, why do the heathens rage and imagine vain things against the Lord and our daughter and sister, Leah? Laugh at them in sore derision and dash them against the stone, oh Lord!

This fiery fire shall not consume Leah; the water cannot overflow her, nor the flame kindle upon her. She shall surely triumph, a heroine of the faith for we know as much as she does that you are well able to rescue her; but even if you would not, you remain God forever. Let your perfect will be done in this matter, Lord, that your name be praised and not reproached among the heathens.

Thank you, Lord, for your strength and grace upon Leah till the battle is won, in Jesus matchless name, Amen!!!