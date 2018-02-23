The Sun News
The transformation of Nigerian airports

The transformation of Nigerian airports

— 23rd February 2018

Gregory Imoh

By March 2018, Saleh Dunoma would have spent four years as Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). His appointment came following  widespread dissatisfaction by many airport users who had  bemoaned the continuous poor state of the nation’s airports despite the billions of naira sunk into their rehabilitation, remodeling and reconstruction by the  Federal Government.  Dunoma was, therefore, handed the  immediate task of speeding up work on all the airport  projects that were ongoing at that time. His choice was  certainly a case of putting a round peg in a round hole.

Dunoma, who obtained a BSc (Hons) degree in Building  Engineering in 1979 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,  had been involved over the years (although at what could be described as an ordinary staff level) in the  conceptualization, engineering designing, and construction  of most of the airports.  Sadly, as he resumed work, the country was soon to be hit by a severe cash crunch.   

Some contractors handling most of the airport jobs had to abandon site owing to huge debts owed them by the government. But  his employers would not take the paucity of funds as an  excuse for any form of non-performance on his part. No one  cared to listen to such an excuse as to the fact that some  of the airport projects were even operated under a Joint  Venture (JV) scheme and requiring counterpart funding, and  for which the Nigerian government was defaulting  in its  cash call obligations. Wherever he  could find the funds, Dunoma’s assignment was to ensure  that 22 of the Federal Government-owned airports scattered  across the country were given a massive facelift to assuage  the pains of airport users. 

I recall running into Mr. Dunoma a few weeks after his appointment in April 2014. He was undertaking a tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos,  accompanied by other airport workers.  I was on my way out of Nigeria to Dubai, UAE. The Lagos international airport  that day was an eyesore. It was one of those bad days that  the air-conditioning system failed to provide the needed cooling effect to soothe its sweating   travelers. In fact, that day, even the partially impaired  didn’t need to strain his or her ears so much to hear the complaints by Nigerian airport users on the decay or dearth of basic facilities at all of Nigeria’s airports. The litany of the rot ranged from  filthy toilet facilities, absence of decent car parks, heavy presence of touts, poorly  lit airport environment, insufficient security, epileptic  power supply, poor access roads within the airport premises, poor passenger processing facilities, as well as  non-functional air conditioners, escalator,  lifts and  conveyor belts, among others.  Most passengers that day had expressed their  frustrations – as well as a sense of shame – that the decay at the country’s various airports brought on  citizens.

A soft-spoken man, I  listened to him address the airport workers and others who  had come closer to him with reassuring words. There would certainly be an improvement in facilities in the days and months ahead, he said. As he spoke, he wore a face devoid of  any smile, an indication that he was also grieved by the problems air travelers go through at the nation’s  airports.

I took him serious. In  this type of task, a man should always be given the chance  to first prove himself; judgement can only be passed with  the passage of  time. In the case of Dunoma, I had set a two-year time limit to assess his performance. But fate  would only permit my return to the country after nearly four years of his reign as the FAAN boss.

On February 10, 2018,  as I touched at down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport,  Lagos, I was stunned by what I saw. And it started with the  ambiance of cleanliness that greeted me right from the arrival hall, through immigration and security checkpoints,  up to the exit doors of the terminal building. Incoming  passenger processing and profiling was made faster and easier with more desks/ counters provided for DSS and  Nigerian Immigration officials. The conveyor belts were

working perfectly. When I expressed some level of  apprehension on the safety of my luggage, a security  official who was present at the luggage pick-up point quickly countered my fears and informed me that the issue of  pilfering of passenger luggage had been checked with the  total coverage of the airport terminal building with functional closed circuit television (CCTV). “There is no hiding place for a thief in this airport,” he said.  “There are CCTVs everywhere within the airport terminal to pick out such a criminal. Things have changed,”he  added. 

True to his words, it  didn’t take long for my luggage to come out. As I  stepped outside the airport, family members who came to pick  me up, like many others, were accommodated under a tent with  chairs provided to aid their comfort. In the past, such  persons coming to pick up passengers would have been left to stand outside and under the mercy of the elements. And I did  not notice the presence of the usual Lagos airport  touts; they had disappeared. A believer in Public Private  Partnership (PPP), Dunoma had worked assiduously with a private firm to erect a new and befitting car park for  motorists at the Lagos international airport.  I was very  impressed with the new multi-storey car park. It has eliminated the gridlock along the road leading into the  Lagos airport arrival terminal and has indeed proved a more  befitting edifice for an airport of the MMIA status.

  Similarly, the facilities that aid passengers traveling abroad through the MMIA have  also received a facelift. Keying into the Ease-of-Doing  Business initiative of the Federal Government, the various screening desks at the MMIA (Customs, NDLEA, Quarantine,  Immigration etc) have been collapsed into one – new electronic scanners which have been mounted at the entry  doors of the airport now perform that task. More counters  have also been created for the airlines. These days, you  simply clear yourself with the airline,  get a boarding  pass and proceed to complete the Immigration formalities, and proceed  to board the aircraft.  It is the acceptable  trend at international airports across the world. I was glad  to have witnessed this at the Lagos international airport for the first time.  

But it was not just about  the MMIA Lagos. I moved through the Murtala Muhammed Airport  domestic terminal one (MMIA), the Owerri, Enugu and Abuja  Airports during my short stay in Nigeria, and I must confess  that indeed I noticed a remarkable transformation in these airports. Duty staff are now properly identified by uniforms and official cards and all off duty staff were no  longer found in the terminals. Officials at the airports  have also stopped the disgraceful act of openly soliciting or receiving bribes from passengers. There are still power  failures, but less frequent now.

Imoh writes from Lagos.

