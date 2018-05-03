The Sun’s pre-World Cup seminar excites Bako

Veteran sports journalist, Danladi Bako has given The Sun Newspapers a pat on the back for galvanizing support for the Super Eagles ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup, with the pre Mundial seminar billed for Port Harcourt on May 22.

Bako in a statement, yesterday said he would be in the Garden City for the event, declaring that the seminar is an audacious attempt at galvanizing public support for the Eagles.

His words: “For me, the seminar is very timely and a bold attempt at galvanizing public support and awareness for Super Eagles. More importantly, the effort is a brainchild of one of Nigeria’s most widely read newspaper. I have had the privilege of attending five World Cups and I would be in Port Harcourt to bring my knowledge and experience to bear at the conference.”

Bako, a former director general of Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) covered the 1973 All Africa Games for NBC, Kaduna. He created “Sports Review” on NTA Sokoto in 1977and in 1992 he created

Mastersports on NTA 2, Lagos.

Both the Sports Ministry and the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF, had endorsed the Sun Newspapers’ pre World Cup seminar.