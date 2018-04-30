The Sun World Cup seminar holds in Rivers

■ Sports ministry, NFF endorse event

Less than two months to the FIFA World Cup holding in Russia, The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, will next month, May 22, organise a seminar on the global soccer event aimed at galvanising support for the national team.

The seminar, with theme: “That Super Eagles may excel in Russia 2018 and Beyond,” will be hosted by the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The seminar has been endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Confirming its readiness to host the seminar, Rivers State governor, Barr Nyesom Wike, said his government would do anything to support football, the Super Eagles and sports in general in the country.

“We are committed to supporting football and sports as a whole in the country. We are committed to supporting the Super Eagles in its campaign to Russia. We want the national team to make an impact at the FIFA World Cup. This is why we are interested in this seminar organised by a reputable newspaper like The Sun, for the benefit of Nigeria,” Wike said.

The governor said Rivers State government’s interest in supporting the Eagles explains its acceptance to host the national team’s final match before travelling to Russian in Port Harcourt.

The Sun FIFA World Cup seminar will address well-thought-out topics that would help the Eagles’ campaign in Russia and football in the country. Such topics as: “Super Eagles: Towards a Successful Russia 2018 Campaign; Private Sector Involvement in Football: Global and Nigeria Perspective and Galvanising Support for the Super Eagles: The Role of Government, Media and Other Stakeholders,” have been carefully selected and assigned to renowned ex-footballers and sports administrators.

In endorsing the seminar, the Federal Ministry of Sports, in a letter by Nansel Nimyel, on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalong, to the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, said: “I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter on the above subject dated March 23, 2018, in which you are proposing to host a conference to further drum up support for the National Football Team, the Super Eagles, towards their successful participation at Russia 2018 World Cup competition.

“I am further directed to convey to you the honourable minister’s approval and endorsement of the said proposal.

“While looking forward to working with your organisation towards a successful outing by the Super Eagles at Russia 2018, please accept the renewed assurances of the honourable minister’s esteemed regards.”

The NFF, in its letter by Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary, said: “We heartily present to you very warm sporting regards of the President, Executive Committee members and Management of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We are pleased to inform you that the NFF has decided to endorse the conference and also afford your organisation strategic partnership for the conference designed to awaken the nation’s consciousness and create the enabling environment for Super Eagles to excel at the FIFA World Cup finals.

“The NFF is enamoured by the conception of the forum as an all-inclusive one to facilitate exchange of information and ideas by all the stakeholders as well as chart the course for the Super Eagles to soar in Russia.”

Speaking on the seminar, The Sun MD, Osagie, said the event was the company’s “modest way of supporting efforts to mobilise Nigerians for the soccer event.”

According to him, the World Cup, in particular and football generally are serious businesses, which require the input of everybody and therefore, all hands must be on the deck to support the national team.

Said Osagie: “The World Cup is a serious business. From the day the football competition starts, the global attention will be on Russia. We want Nigeria not to be just a participant but one that would make serious impact at the competition, hence, we are organising this conference.

“With the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Sports and the NFF, and the fact that Rivers State government has graciously agreed to host the conference, we have been gingered to make it worth the while.”

On those who would speak at the conference, the MD said they include a former coach of the national team, football/sports administrators and other stakeholders. Details will be unfolded in the days ahead.