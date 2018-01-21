The Sun walks for Life

Toks David, Lagos

Management and staff of The Sun Newspaper made a splash Saturday morning, January 20, at Amuwo Odofin, Festac Town, Lagos, when they held their annual team walk and fitness exercise.

Converging at Golden Tulip Hotel at 8:30am, both staff and management, dressed in white and red Sun polo shirts, proceeded on the walk, starting around 9:15am.

This year’s event, with the theme “Walk for Life”, had about a 100 staff members in attendance, led by Managing Director, Mr. Eric Osagie, with special guest, women’s rights activist Dr. Josephine Obiajulu Odumakin – both of who gave a pep talk before the assembled team worked up a sweat.

Walking and jogging down the busy Apple Junction road, the management team at the head of the pack held up the ‘Walk for Life’ banner, intermittently leading staff to chants of “Stop the killing”, “One nation, One Nigeria”, and inviting interested passersby to chant along with the joggers on microphone.

Circling back to Golden Tulip after an exhausting and high-energy hour, the Sun team refreshed and socialised before they departed for company headquarters at Kirikiri Industrial Layout, Apapa.

The march is the second edition of what is to be an annual exercise every January. Last year’s theme dealt with Domestic Violence.

The event was also part of weekend activities marking the fifteenth year anniversary of the newspaper, with a Thanksgiving celebration having been held the previous day, Friday, January 19, at The Sun headquarters, with popular motivational preacher and activist Pastor Ituah Ighodalo as special speaker.