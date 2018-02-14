The Sun News
The Sun signs super star, Tuface, for award event

— 14th February 2018

‘Guests’ll experience high-class entertainment as never before’

Music icon and “African Queen” crooner, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, will thrill guests and awardees at the prestigious The Sun Awards holding on Saturday, February 24, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

  Following the conclusion of the performance deal, Tuface has promised to make it a  fun and exciting outing, at this landmark 15th edition.

To confirm his readiness for the event, Tuface, otherwise known as Tubaba, paid a visit to the corporate office of The Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos yesterday, where he was received by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie.

The sensational music star, who felt highly honoured and privileged for being invited to be part of The Sun Awards, described The Sun Publishing Limited as one of the most prestigious media organisations in Nigeria and Africa, and pledged to have a happy and interesting outing at the award ceremony.

“I am happy to be part of The Sun Awards, particularly this 15th anniversary show. We are going to ensure that guests have fun. They will experience high-class entertainment as never before,” Tubaba said.

Speaking earlier, Osagie said The Sun wants to make the 15th anniversary of the awards ceremony one to be remembered, with the increase in the entertainment content.

“We are happy that you are the one who is going to perform in this Africa’s biggest media event, which is The Sun Awards. You are one artiste that is respected globally, not just in Nigeria or Africa. We believe that you are going to add value to our event. And it is one event we will treasure because of its significance as our 15th anniversary,” Osagie said.

Tubaba came into the limelight as a member of now defunct R&B group, Plantashun Boiz. He later went on a solo career and his debut album spawned the global hit, ‘African Queen.’ Since the past 19 years, the multiple-award winning musician has been a constant fixture on Nigerian music scene as one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artistes in Africa, churning out hit after hit, including True Love. 4 Instance, Implication, Raindrops, Only Me and the wave-making Gaga Shuffle.

More than 20 dignitaries will receive various awards at the event for their outstanding performances in their various fields of endeavour.

Others with Osagie when Tuface visited are the Deputy Managing Director/Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Steve Nwosu; Editor, Daily Sun, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Chairman, Editorial Board, Mrs. Wale Sokunbi and Entertainment Editor, Mr. Tosin Ajirire.

