The Sun Newspapers Sales and Distribution Assistant Manager, (North), Mr. Boniface Abutu, has lost his amiable wife, Mrs. Lucy Abutu.

The 47-year-old mother of six died after a protracted illness in Makurdi, Benue State capital, last Tuesday.

Lucy is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren and would be buried on Friday at their hometown, Oglewu in Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.