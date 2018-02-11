The Sun Awards most prestigious – Ekere, Public Service winner

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has described The Sun Awards as highly recognised, prestigious and outstanding, saying his choice, as winner of the Public Service Award 2017, was a priceless honour.

Speaking in Abuja, while receiving a delegation from The Sun, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie, which visited to notifying him of his emergence, Ekere said his award was a valuable recognition, which will ginger him to work seriously with other stakeholders in the Niger Delta for the good and upliftment of the region, Nigeria and humanity.

He recalled that he had, on some occasions, accompanied top Nigerians to receive The Sun awards, expressing delight at the opportunity to be bestowed the prestigious award in recognition of his modest service to the country.

Ekere said: “I thank The Sun for finding me worthy of this award and recognition. The Sun Awards in Nigeria today have become one of the most sought after and the most highly recognised in different categories.

“I remember personally being there a couple of time, especially when some prominent Nigerians received the awards. That I am being singled out for the award is something I cherish and accept with joy.”

The elated NDDC chief executive said one thing a recognition like The Sun Awards does is that it makes you to work harder.

“I am humbled that you noted some of the things we have been involved in to lift Nigeria and the people of Niger Delta.

“For me, the award is a challenge to do more. If this small one that we have done could be so recognised, I am sure that doing more will make a lot of difference.

“My challenge to public servant has always been that if you have an opportunity, use it. If you don’t take advantage of an opportunity on your hand It haunts you, at the end of the day you would be called to account for whatever it is you used the opportunity to do.

“I would like to be remembered as one man who used the opportunity that he was given to render service to the people of Niger Delta, this nation and humanity.

“I encourage The Sun to sustain the standard and reputation you have created for yourself. Don’t do anything that would tarnish this image and reputation of professionalism that you are known for since establishment.”

Earlier, The Sun MD said Ekere won the award because of his exceptional public service for the Niger Delta people, as NDDC MD and Nigeria, as a nation, as a public servant.

He explained that Public Service category of The Sun Awards goes to a top public servant who, “in the spirit of national transformation, has demonstrated uncommon character, passion, innovation and unalloyed commitment in service delivery, and thereby rendering maximum benefit to the country.”

Osagie disclosed that The Sun Board of Editors chose Ekere, in recognition of his remarkable achievements in Nigeria’s public sector, describing him as a “quintessential public servant.”

Outlining what Ekere has done, he said: “As Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), you have taken far reaching decisions that are beneficial to the administration of the commission.

“You have made meaningful impact in the development of the Niger Delta region with your vision of returning the commission to its core mandate of executing more of regional and bigger projects that will ultimately impact on the socio-economic life and development of the entire region.”

The MD said Ekere joined the NDDC with varied experiences, which has come to bear in the administration of the commission.

He said the NDDC MD was Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, served as the chairman of Ibom Power, an independent power generating company of Akwa Ibom State government as well as chairman of Akwa Ibom State Emergency Management Agency, emphasizing: “Your sterling services in the public sector are worthy of commendation.”

Ekere will formally receive The Sun Public Service Award on February 24, 2018 at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria island, Lagos. Twenty-one other dignitaries will also receive various awards at the event.