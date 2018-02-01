The Sun News
Latest
1st February 2018 - The Sun Awards credible, prestigious – Ambode, Man of the Year winner
1st February 2018 - Royal fathers laud Wike over people-oriented projects 
1st February 2018 - Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose
1st February 2018 - Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare —NURTW 
1st February 2018 - IPOB alleges members’ arrest in Aba church
1st February 2018 - Eulogy for Ekwueme at commendation service
1st February 2018 - Nigerian governors are toothless bulldogs –Gov Ishaku
1st February 2018 - Oyinlola unveils agenda of Coalition for Nigeria
1st February 2018 - APC joins agitation for true federalism
1st February 2018 - Cabals are your problem, Sagay tells Buhari
Home / Cover / National / The Sun Awards credible, prestigious – Ambode, Man of the Year winner

The Sun Awards credible, prestigious – Ambode, Man of the Year winner

— 1st February 2018
  • ‘Kalu is detribalised Nigerian’

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has described The Sun Man of the Year and other awards of the newspaper as most credible and prestigious recognitions in the country.

He also praised the chairman of The Sun Publishing Limited and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, describing him as a detrabilised Nigerian.

Ambode, The Sun Man of the Year 2017 award winner, will formally receive his award, with 21 other outstanding personalities, on February 24, 2018 at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, when a delegation from The Sun, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie, visited to formally notify him of his selection for the award, Ambode said he was accepting the Man of the Year Award because of the credibility attached to The Sun awards.

Praising The Sun for its achievements and conduct over the years, Ambode said he was happy that The Sun awards were conferred without “inducement.”

“I’m pleased to receive The Sun award because there was no inducement or any encumbrance.  What you have done, that is, the award, is for Lagosians. This is because it is a reflection that people are enjoying what we are doing,” he said.

On his feeling about the award, Ambode said: “I appreciate and cherish The Sun award because it is credible and prestigious. That is why I am accepting the award.”

He praised The Sun chairman, Dr. Kalu, calling him  “conscience of the nation and detribalised.”

Earlier, The Sun MD said Ambode was chosen as Man of the Year 2017 in recognition of the “remarkable transformations” he brought to bear on education, health, agriculture, transportation, security, youth development, public infrastructure and utility, among other sectors, of Lagos State.”

He said the governor had done well, declaring: “In the past 30 months, you have redefined public administration in Nigeria’s commercial capital, leaving ineffaceable footprints all over the state.”

Listing some of the things Ambode has done in office, Osagie said: “You started by rejuvenating and restructuring the state civil service. Then a fresh breath was injected into the state public health service system. The general hospitals were equipped with modern facilities. Dozens of brand new Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances as well as transport ambulances were procured for the health institutions in the state. New structures also sprung up in many health facilities.”

The Sun MD mentioned Ambode’s feat in the  “Light-Up Lagos project,” which ensured the provision of streetlights all over the state, the handing over of over 100 salon cars, 55 Ford Ranger pick-up vans, 15 BMW power bikes, 100 power bikes, Isuzu trucks, three helicopters, two gun boats, 15 armoured personnel carriers and a number of other security gadgets valued at N4.765 billion to the Nigeria Police for the safety of Lagos dwellers, the “LAKE rice project” and the construction as well as reconstruction of several roads in the state, among others.

“It is for these uncommon but silent efforts of your government to improve the quality of living among your people that The Sun has deemed it appropriate to celebrate Your Excellency,” Osagie said.

He said The Sun Man of the Year Award is “bestowed annually on eminent personalities who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen fields,” adding that past recipients of the award include governors, industry chieftains, ministers and technocrats, among others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

The Sun Awards credible, prestigious – Ambode, Man of the Year winner

— 1st February 2018

‘Kalu is detribalised Nigerian’ Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has described The Sun Man of the Year and other awards of the newspaper as most credible and prestigious recognitions in the country. He also praised the chairman of The Sun Publishing Limited and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, describing him…

  • Royal fathers laud Wike over people-oriented projects 

    — 1st February 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Leading traditional rulers in Nigeria have commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of Rivers people.  The royal fathers spoke yesterday, after they embarked on project inspection alongside Governor Wike. The prominent traditional rulers who joined the  governor for the project inspection included the Sultan of…

  • Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose

    — 1st February 2018

    • It’s cheap blackmail, says ex-commissioner  Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused former governor of the state and current Minister of Steel and Mine Development, Kayode Fayemi, of allegedly blocking the refund of over N11 billion from the Federal Government to the covers of the state. Also accused are the…

  • Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare —NURTW 

    — 1st February 2018

    National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Jakande, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has assured residents and commuters on the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway that there will be no fare increase as a result of a toll review at the Admiralty Circle Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Plaza. The review, which takes effect from…

  • IPOB alleges members’ arrest in Aba church

    — 1st February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday condemned the alleged religious persecution, harassment and arrest of its members at  Shalom Synagogue Church of Israel in Aba, Abia State.  The group said it was unfortunate that the Federal Government and its security operatives, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police, have…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share