The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
8th February 2018 - Corrupt civil servant with 86 luxury cars, four houses indicted
Home / Cover / National / The Sun Award’ll propel me to do more – Izunaso, Humanitarian Service winner

The Sun Award’ll propel me to do more – Izunaso, Humanitarian Service winner

— 8th February 2018

Chairman of Kpakpando Foundation, Senator Osita Izunaso, has described his choice as The Sun Humanitarian Service Award winner for 2017 as a huge surprise that will spur him to do more for the physically challenged in Nigeria.

Izunaso will formally receive the award along 21 others at the prestigious The Sun Awards holding on February 24, 2018, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday while receiving a delegation from The Sun led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie, who came to officially inform him of his selection, Izunaso said he was particularly excited about the recognition not just on the grounds of the popularity of The Sun Awards but also on the fact that nobody contacted him until the award was announced.

He said: “On behalf of Kpakpando Foundation, I want to thank The Sun Newspaper for this honour. It came as a pleasant surprise as nobody called to tell me about the award until it was formally announced. The honour will propel us to do more for people living with disability.”
Izunaso said his foundation was eagerly waiting for the National Assembly to pass the bill seeking to establish a commission that would cater for the wellbeing of the physically challenged Nigerians.

He also made strong case for physically challenged people, saying they needed more attention and support than currently given by government and Nigerians.

Earlier, Osagie explained that the Board of Editors of The Sun voted Izunaso, who is also the National Social Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the honour because of the legacies of his foundation in promoting the well being of persons living with disability.

The MD said: “The Sun Board of Editors cast its lots for you in recognition of your extraordinary legacies of philanthropy to the Nigerian society.

“Through your charitable organisation, Kpakpando Foundation for the Physically Challenged Persons (KFPCP), established on October 30, 2006, you have consistently catered for thousands of less privileged Nigerians. Your journey into politics is part of your vision to serve humanity.”

Listing Izunaso’s humanitarian gestures, Osagie said: “With over 1,000 scholarships, 20,000 units of wheel chairs, 1,000 motorised wheelchairs, computers/laptops, 5,000 units of grinding machines, 12,000 units of crutches, 10,000 sewing machines, 8,000 mobile phones, 200 units of Braille machines, 3,000 generators, Keke tricyles and 200 established business centres, among others, to Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), Kpakpando Foundation has, indeed, shown that it is committed to the wellbeing of PWDs.

“Across different parts of the country, your Foundation has intervened in picking hospital bills of some PWDs who face life-threatening ailments. Apart from that, many poor Nigerians have had their education and vocational trainings funded by the foundation.”

Osagie further noted: “Certainly, you have, through the humanitarian works of Kpakpando, touched lives and made your name a sing-song in thousands of homes in Nigeria. This distinct quality makes you a worthy and deserving recipient of The Sun Humanitarian Award 2017.”

He said the humanitarian award category of The Sun Awards recognises “Nigerians with proven record of exceptional humanitarian endeavours to improve the human condition through saving lives, improving the quality of life, and alleviating suffering, while supporting and contributing to the basic human dignity as well as rights.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

— 8th February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

  • Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard

    — 8th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has advised the Federal Government to stop ruling the country with double standards. Governor Fayose stated this, on Thursday, when he visited the Governor Samuel Ortom, in Benue, to commiserate with him and the people of the State over the New Year attacks. The Ekiti State…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share