The Sun Award validates our policy actions – Emefiele, CBN gov

— 4th December 2017

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said The Sun Public Service Award 2017 has not only validated the apex bank’s  thoughts and policy actions but would also spur him to step up his fight for the good of Nigerians and mankind.

The Sun Awards 2017 will hold on February 24, 2018, at The Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Speaking when he received in audience a delegation led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, Emefiele said he had resolved to keep working towards the realisation of the country’s potentials.

The CBN governor said though he was not expecting any recognition in the discharge of his official assignment, The Sun Public Service Award has further strengthened him and has convinced him that CBN, under him, is on the right path.

Appreciating his choice for the award, Emefiele said: “Thank you very much, Mr. Osagie, for coming to visit the CBN. And thank you too to your Management and  Board of Editors  for finding me worthy to be the winner of the 2017 edition of your pres-

While saying  that he was not doing his best because of recognitions, Emefiele said: “These awards definitely validate our thoughts and policy actions and give us the encouragement to keep fighting on behalf of ordinary Nigerians. I have often said that we, as leaders that God has put in position at this time, have no choice but to keep thinking about, and working towards making Nigeria realise its fullest potentials.

“Imagine that the UN has predicted that Nigeria’s population will be the third largest in the world by 2050. What would happen if we are unable to feed, cloth and shelter ourselves in this country at that time? These are the basic things that must keep policymakers and leaders awake at night these days. And this is the passion I bring to my work each and every day.”

Earlier, Osagie told the CBN governor that his choice for the award was endorsed by the Board of Editors of The Sun based on some policies of the CBN, which are helping in the rebound of the economy.

The Managing Director said the editors recognised Emefiele’s commitment to the diversification of the economy, especially CBN’s focus on growing agriculture.

He noted that the huge investment in agriculture, which CBN facilitated has resulted to the country’s near sufficiency in rice production, a development that has made Nigeria to drastically scale down rice importation from 644,000 metric tons to 21,000 metric tons.

Osagie said: “This great stride influenced most of the Federal Government’s economic intervention programmes to work towards restoring the economy to self-sufficiency in the production of staple crops, such as rice that has taken a huge chunk of Nigeria’s wealth over the years.

“In the quest of your goal to cut down foreign exchange outflow and enhance job creation, CBN, under your watch, launched the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme, which has spawn small holder farmers across over 16 states of the federation through funding to supporting their farming activities. This scheme has been largely responsible for the significant rice production output across the country.”  

On other things Emefiele has done to help the economy, The Sun MD said: “Besides the successful rice programme, you have helped thousands of SMEs in various sectors of the economy to recover through your intervention programmes.

“These actions have improved the ratings of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and have positively affected the ordinary Nigerian.’

Osagie said added to Emefiele’s  programmes at the CBN, which have helped rice farmers and SMEs, his “exceptional financial management prowess and persistent outstanding qualities’ make him a worthy and deserving recipient of the 2017 edition of The Sun Public Service Award.”

 He said the Public Service category of The Sun Awards acknowledges outstanding contributions of top public servants, who, in the spirit of national transformation, have demonstrated uncommon commitment and innovation in the discharge of their duties.”

Post Views: 8
