The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP

THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has praised The Sun for picking Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, a policeman killed in Owerri, Imo State capital while trying to prevent a bank robbery, as winner of the Nigerian Hero Award 2017, describing the gesture as a special encouragement for the police. Speaking in Abuja, when a delegation visited to present a letter noti- fying him of the late Iboko’s award, Idris described The Sun as a newspaper, which has built a reputation of integrity. He commended The Sun for Iboko’s award and for always promoting programmes and projects that enhance unity and security of the country. Idris said: “I want to appreciate and thank The Sun for recognising this police officer who died in the course of his service to his fatherland. I believe this award shows the value you attach to the service of our police to the nation. I feel proud listening to you read out the reason the sergeant, who lost his life fighting to protect the lives of those in the bank and to stop the robbery, won the award.

“Sincerely, I want to thank The Sun. I want to thank your management for giving this award to a selfless Nigerian, like the sergeant.”

The IGP said the Nigerian Hero Award would encourage the police to continue to sacrifice for the security and peace of the nation, adding that the cardinal policy of his leadership was to protect every Nigerian.

“Obviously, the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force is to protect life and property and you know this officer sacrificed his life when he challenged a group of gangsters in a bank robbery. I believe that kind of commitment is what is required of every police officer in this country, to give his or her best at any given moment for the service of our fatherland,” Idris said.

The IGP urged The Sun to continue to work for the good of the country and to give voice to the downtrodden.

Earlier, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, who was represented by the Bureau Chief, Nation’s Capital, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, explained that The Nigerian Hero category of The Sun Awards is conferred on a Nigerian who puts his or her life in danger to help or save another or who has performed a task considered to be heroic.

He disclosed that Board of Editors chose Iboko in recognition of the “remarkable bravery and courage he displayed while confronting an armed robbery gang in the course of duty, in which he lost his life.”

Osagie said: “Even in death, Mr. Chukwudi Iboko, the Police Sergeant who lost his life in the Owerri, Imo State, bank robbery early in the year (2017) comes through as a standout personality and a hero of our time.

“Iboko, who served at the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, was on guard duty at the Zenith Bank Plc branch in Owerri in February 2017 when the robbers struck. He was cut down brazenly alongside his colleague, Sergeant Sunday Agbo, when he determinedly confronted the thieves.

“He rose stoutly to place his life on the line not counting the cost to him and his family. His solo effort led to the death of one of the robbers and abortion of the robbery. But unfortunately, the robbers got the better of Iboko with their vicious volley of shots that sadly claimed his life, leaving behind a widow and seven kids.

“By his rare feat – confronting desperate daredevil robbers – nearly with his bare hands, Police Sargent Iboko leaves us with an amazing story that he was a paragon of heroism and indeed a significant part of the Nigeria Police. He, therefore, fittingly and unreservedly deserved The Sun Nigerian Hero Award 2017.”