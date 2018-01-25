The Sun News
The Sun Award: I'm truly delighted – Adedoyin, Lifetime Achievement winner

The Sun Award: I’m truly delighted – Adedoyin, Lifetime Achievement winner

— 25th January 2018

The Chairman/CEO, Doyin Group of Companies, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, has expressed delight at The Sun Lifetime Achievement Award 2017 bestowed on him, declaring that he places high premium on it.
He said being a lover of made-in-Nigeria products, he cherishes the award, as it is truly made-in-Nigeria, being an indigenous recognition for his modest contributions towards the country’s development.
Adedoyin and 21 others personalities will receive various awards at the prestigious The Sun Awards on February 24, 2018 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria island, Lagos.
Speaking in Lagos yesterday, when a team from The Sun Publishing Limited led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie, met with him to formally notify him of his award, Adedoyin said although he had been honoured severally, he loves The Sun Award more.

The business mogul expressed thanks to the chairman and management of The Sun “for counting me worthy as one of the recipients of the prestigious award.”
On the value he attaches to The Sun Award, Adedoyin said although he had received international awards, including the Freedom of the City of London, he “always counts anything made in Nigeria to be very important,” adding: “So I appreciate the gesture.”
Praising The Sun, he said: “I appreciate and commend you for what you are doing in this age of sophisticated communication gadgets and your courage to survive.”
Earlier, The Sun MD, Osagie, extolled Adedoyin’s sterling contributions to the evolution of the nation’s industrial and economic development, which he said were worthy of commendation.
He said The Sun Board of Editors chose Adedoyin for the Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his “distinguished service to national development and enviable track record as a renowned businessman and manufacturing czar.”
Osagie observed that through hard work and grit, Adedoyin overcame his humble circumstances and achieved extraordinary success.
He told the iconic businessman: “From your exploits in petty trading, you built a multibillion naira business empire with interests in manufacturing, real estate, banking, hospitality and energy, among others.
“Today, you are an apostle of industrialisation, popularly known as the ‘Doyen of Industry,’ at the helm of affairs of Doyin Group of Companies, a wholly indigenous conglomerate you built from scratch.”
Outlining Adedoyin’s business tentacles, Osagie said: “Doyin Group boasts of five manufacturing outfits producing high quality and famous products, such as toothpaste, seasonings, detergents, fruit juices, noodles, pharmaceutical and agro chemical products.
“Many of these products, including the Chinese balm that the Group has been producing since 1980, are in hot demand in Nigeria and neighbouring countries, such as Niger, Gabon and Togo.”
He explained that The Lifetime Achievement Award category of The Sun Awards was “designed to honour Nigerians who have made landmark contributions to the promotion of core values of diligence, resilience, honesty, integrity and maximum impact in their areas of calling.”
On Osagie’s entourage to present the award letter to Prince Adedoyin were Executive Director, Special Duties, Mr. Bolaji Tunji; Editor, Daily Sun, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Editor, Sunday Sun, Alhaji Abdulfatah Oladeinde and Deputy Editor, Daily Sun, Mr. Femi Adeoti.

