The Sun Award dream come true – AY, Nollywood Personality of the Year winner

Speaking in Abuja last night, while receiving a team from The Sun, led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Eric Osagie, who came to officially notify him of his choice as the award winner, Makun said with the award he would aim to achieve greater feats in the entertainment industry. He said:“I have for many years witnessed the presentation of The Sun Awards to distinguished Nigerians and I have always wished the day I would be chosen as the winner. This is a dream come true.

“This award will spur me to achieve more. In fact, I don’t see the sky as my limit but the beginning.”

He commended The Sun Newspaper for playing a pivotal role in every sphere of the nation’s life.

Earlier, Osagie explained that Makun was chosen because of his achievements in the entertainment industry in 2017.

He said the Nollywood Personality of the Year category of The Sun Awards is conferred on that actor/actress, film producer/director who has made the most outstanding contributions to the development of the movie industry in the year under review.

Osagie said: “You are a man of many unique parts. You are an actor, comedian, broadcaster, producer, director and Master of Ceremonies (MC).

“Not long after you graduated from Delta State University, Abraka, in 2003, you became famous in the entertainment circle through mimicking Rev. Chris Okotie, Senior Pastor, Household of God Church, in most of your hilarious jokes. Subsequently, you earned more fame as the host of the comedy show, A.Y Live and as producer, A.Y comedy Skit Television.”

Osagie said in Makun’s determination to exhibit other talents, he “transited from standup comedy to filmmaking when in 2014 you debuted with 30 Days in Atlanta, a hilarious movie that earned you accolades in Nollywood. In 2016, you followed it up with A Trip to Jamaica, a flick that features popular comedienne, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa in a lead role.

“In 2017, you released 10 Days in Sun City featuring Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Adesua Etomi and Tuface Idibia, among others. All your films are blockbusters, drawing huge crowd to the box office and raking in millions of naira in the process.”

The MD said Makun’s “versatility, comedic ingenuity and ability to multi-task in the highly competitive Nigerian entertainment industry is worthy of honour.”

Makun will formally receive the Nollywood Personality of the Year 2017 award on February 24, 2017 at the prestigious The Sun Awards ceremony holding at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Twenty-one other distinguished personalities will also receive awards.