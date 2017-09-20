The summary of hidden spiritual knowledge

“Good day Prof, when I contacted you few months ago and informed you of how my business was going down after I gave little money to a beggar I met at my shop and you asked me to order two bottles of your oil for my freedom, I thought it was a joke until I obeyed your instruction. Having tried other places without result, I decided to try your instruction. The moment I got the oil and did the prayer, I noticed that the same beggar visited my shop and returned the money to me. When I contacted you, you asked me to keep the money and use it for prayer as a point of contact to return all my stolen monies; I did as was instructed and I must confess to you that God has answered my prayer. My business is doing well as it was before…God bless…” Mr. Tony Email [email protected]

I have shared several scriptures pointing to the symbolic cum allegorical meanings of divine sayings. It is obvious that the divine does not speak the mortal language though he uses it symbolically while speaking to humanity. Language is the problem and when the language is misunderstood the meaning is distorted and hazy. This is the basis of the confusion hitherto.

It is as a result of the foregoing that informs why when people read the scriptures their eyes are blind. They get lost because the language of the Bible is rich with metaphor; biblical writers used everyday object to symbolize spiritual truth. Symbols are quite common in the poetic and prophetic portions of the Bible; by its nature, poetry relies heavily on figurative language. For instance when Solomon calls his bride “a lily among thorns” (Songs of Solomon 2:2), he simply used symbols to declare the desirability and uniqueness of the Shulamite.

Biblical prophecies contain much of figurative imageries as you can see in Isaiah 10:18-19; 32:19. Daniel saw a “goat with a prominent horn between his eyes” who “came from the west…without touching the ground (Daniel 8:5), and it is interpreted as a kingdom (Greece) and its king Alexander the Great who speedily conquered the world. The point here is that one who desires to advance beyond the chaotic propensity of biblical misinterpretation hitherto ravaging our various religious temples today, ought to be subjected to several years of training in order to fit in properly.

We have also looked extensively at vibrations and twitching of some vital parts of our bodies in line with the aim of providing proper spiritual guidance. The information contained in this expository series should not be neglected or dismissed without taking cognizance of its effect. Knowledge is important more so the spiritual one which in reality supersedes mundane cum humdrum ones.

I still maintain via this medium that the divine speaks to man in a coded language and man must study his modus in order to comprehend him even though his modus is absolutely incomprehensible and unfathomable following his multidimensionality. He is not a methodist God for his ways are not ours. We are one with HIM therefore we should conduct ourselves as same.

If you discover that you have build an empty castle just for your stomach and discovers that you have goofed, you need to redress your steps by rebuilding a new divine castle for no time is too long for any kind of change. It may be that some of the teachings incorporated in our various creeds through our misunderstanding of the Bible may be responsible for our sufferings; it is not too late to turnaround. No matter how long one has spent in ignorance, when wisdom registers its presence, ignorance must disappear.

On the issue of vibration, quivering and twitching of the body, one needs to come to terms with himself and interpret the coded voice of God in different ways within him. This should not be misplaced or misunderstood like the case of superstition. Though, I differentiated this from the beginning of this article. The signs represent different things to different people. Yes, the vibration or twitching of the lower part of the left eyes to Mr. A may not represent the same meaning to Mr. B. Individuals with such experience should understand it in line with their body mechanism.

The interpretation of these signs should not be generalized because it is solely individualistic and should be studied in that manner. From a higher science of life, do you know that if a man’s hair is very black, short and curling is an indication that the man may be given to liquor, somewhat quarrelsome and of an unsettled temper? There are more than the eyes can see.

God provided us with everything in creation and endowed us with the needed wisdom to handle same. Humanity is yet to appreciate all that He gave us to make life meaningful. You can know whoever you desire to know provided you follow the due approved procedures. The creator did not create us blind, no; he has given us all the needed knowledge to understand truth beyond religious credo. Humanity should appreciate this!