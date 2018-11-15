My favorite part of waking up early is listening to the birds chirping away amongst themselves in a language I may not understand but I certainly enjoy. I often joke that when trees move, they must be dancing to the songs being sung by the birds and carried by the wind. It is music to my ears and a sight to behold. I am not always blessed with this early morning nature call when I’m in the city which is probably why I spend most of time outside it. A good percentage of people like me that have populated the urban cities come from one village or local city around the country. But we so quickly forget the sounds of the early morning and late evening songs that come from hundreds of different birds that migrate in and migrate out of these communities and the dancing trees that move to the music of the birds especially when there is enough wind.

There are people in my village that can tell you the meaning of the songs from almost all the birds. From the songs, they are often able to forecast weather changes, when to begin the planting and harvesting seasons and even foretell the outcome of certain events. Although birds can sing at any time of day during the dawn chorus, their songs are often louder, livelier, and more frequent. Experts say the choir is mostly made up of male birds, attempting to attract mates and warn other males away from their territories. They are also convinced that the sounds are reassuring to humans because over thousands of years of evolution we’ve learned that the sweet melody of birds merrily singing is an indication that our environment is safe. The trees which serve as stages for the birds rustle and sway to the music with the help of the wind’s caress and that union is such a beautiful thing to behold. Sometimes I am so intrigued that I just stand and watch trees bend and sway gracefully as the wind blow against them. It doesn’t stand rigid, resisting the flow of energy.

It does not push back. The wind pattern and arrival of rains – through the migration of these birds and other biodiversity – are also supplemented by all these movements. How can we forget so easily and now live in cities with very little trees, grasses and shrubs. With each tree we cut down and refuse to replenish, we further alter the migration route of the birds as they will come less and less because there will be nowhere for them to perch. If we keep up with our idea of development that lacks sustainability, what little biodiversity we have remaining will migrate to other territories. Without these trees, forests and wetlands, our quality of life will continue to deteriorate.