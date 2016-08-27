The second coming of WAI

The government should upgrade our basic infrastructure. Most times, campaigns like WAI are based on the unproven premise that Nigerians are impervious to change and good conduct. So, the only way to get them to behave appropriately is to whip them into line. But, this may just be one side of the coin. Has government, which has the responsibility to provide public infrastructure such as a good public transportation system and waste disposal facilities, provided these, or their enabling environment?