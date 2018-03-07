The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - The sale of forfeited assets
7th March 2018 - NCDMB to sue violators of Local Content Act
7th March 2018 - Nigeria’s annual freight cost rises to $6bn
7th March 2018 - FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare
7th March 2018 - Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya
7th March 2018 - Stanbic IBTC harps on digital empowerment of Nigerian youths 
7th March 2018 - Telecoms investment has reduced – Teniola
7th March 2018 - Airport project: Ogun compensates farmers with N500m
7th March 2018 - NNPC nets $476.25m from crude, gas sales 
7th March 2018 - AIB releases preliminary reports on 3 airline accidents
Home / Editorial / The sale of forfeited assets

The sale of forfeited assets

— 7th March 2018

THE proposed plan to sell forfeited assets, which are deemed to be proceeds of crime and seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by the Federal Government, is dogged by controversy. President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that the affected assets will be sold off and the proceeds deposited in the Treasury Single Account (TSA), to ensure that corrupt persons from whom the assets were seized would not reacquire them through the backdoor at the end of his tenure in office.    

Since President Buhari dropped the hint in Katsina State when he hosted some elders in Daura, reactions across the nation on the issue were sharply divided.  While some Nigerians condemned the plan, others called for full disclosures and transparency in handling the sale of the assets.                   

Nigerians have urged the government to publish the list of all assets so far recovered as well as all money recovered, properties seized and where they are located in addition to who owned them. They want the government to disclose the assets that have been sold, the buyers.                                        

However, government has provided just one of the answers to the numerous questions being asked, that is, some of the amount of money recovered. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had recently disclosed that the various sums, in different currencies were recovered between May 2015 and May 2016.                                                

These include N78.325bn, $185 million,  £3.508m and €11,250. The government is yet to make public the amount recovered in 2017, even though the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, at his last appearance before the Senate disclosed that the agency was still compiling the total cash recovered last year. All the same, some questions still linger.   For instance, what is the implication or legal status of the sale of properties the matter of which is yet to be determined by the courts? Besides, some have queried the powers of the courts to make final forfeiture orders on properties of suspects not yet convicted of any crime?    

Sections 20(1), 21, 24, 25, 29 and 30 of the EFCC Act 2004 and Section 44 (2) (k) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), provide that forfeiture of assets is temporary pending investigation or inquiry. Legal experts are of the view that the court should grant interim order of forfeiture. Also, Section 30 of the EFCC Act states that “the suspect must have been convicted by the court before it can make final forfeiture.”                          

Undoubtedly, the issues surrounding the sale of forfeited assets remain unclear to most Nigerians. Legal opinion on this very sensitive matter is even more divided. In all, there is a consensus that full disclosure and transparency is the ultimate way out, starting with publishing the properties, their owners and the money recovered, and from whom. Government owes Nigerians a duty to provide answers to these questions. It is in the national interest and indeed, the best interest of the present administration to do so.                        

We believe that in the absence of confidentiality of record, the Federal Government should, without further delay, publish details of those from whom those assets were recovered, and also give adequate time for their valuation before offering them for sale. Indeed, the process of disposing them should be open and transparent.                

The government should be reminded that anything short of full disclosures and transparency in the planned sale of the forfeited assets will cast a huge blanket of suspicion on its war against corruption. We know that there are rules and guidelines in place to ensure transparency in such a matter.            

Therefore, the government should comply with the Public Procurement Act that has specific guidelines and processes on this matter. The approach entails listing the assets that should be evaluated by qualified quantity and estate surveyors/valuers. The assets should be sold to highest bidders.

The government should not skew the process to favour cronies of the ruling party. Due diligence and transparency should be followed.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCDMB to sue violators of Local Content Act

— 7th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu It will no longer be business as usual for oil and gas companies that fail to comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act as  offenders  will henceforth be dragged before the law courts,  the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)  has warned. NCDMB Executive…

  • Nigeria’s annual freight cost rises to $6bn

    — 7th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Nigeria‘s total freight cost has been put  at between $5 billion and $6 billion annually as maritime oil and gas dropped to  $8 billion. This was reflected in the Nigerian Maritime Industry Forecast and Outlook published by  the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). According to the analysis, this was considered high…

  • FG advocates tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund healthcare

    — 7th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja  Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, yesterday, canvassed for increased consumption taxes on harmful products like alcohol and tobacco, saying the monies realised could be used for funding healthcare in the country. He also stated that the country has the least health budget globally, while stressing that the Federal Government has not…

  • Airtel’s 4G’ll help drive growth, empower people – Ogunsanya

    — 7th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo; [email protected] 08063768550 The chief executive officer and managing director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has disclosed that the launch of the telecommunication company’s 4G technology would help drive growth, power businesses, enhance cultural advancement and empower enterprising people to fulfill their potential and realise their dreams. Ogunsanya, who said this at a consumer…

  • Stanbic IBTC harps on digital empowerment of Nigerian youths 

    — 7th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo The need to empower Nigerian youths with digital technology tools and skills that would enable them enjoy the full benefits of digital financial transactions without visiting bank branches was the focus of discussion by Stanbic IBTC Bank at the just-concluded Social Media Week, Lagos.  The bank stressed the need for Nigerian youths to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share