The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
17th September 2016 - Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet
17th September 2016 - Best Model Nigeria: Ejiro Akpokiniovo emerges winner
17th September 2016 - I don’t have time for boy friends –Sharon Ezeamaka
17th September 2016 - I’ve always been on TV –Bovi, comedian
17th September 2016 - I cried day my ex-husband remarried –Bidoun Okeowo
17th September 2016 - The sad tale of Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist in Rio
17th September 2016 - EPL: All eyes on Ighalo, Iheanacho, Musa
17th September 2016 - FIBA Africa Zone 3 Club Championship: First Bank to play without professionals –Ahmedu
17th September 2016 - NPFL: Rangers destiny in their own hands
17th September 2016 - How Mike Awoyinfa inspired me
Home / Sports / The sad tale of Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist in Rio
Nigeria Lady

The sad tale of Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist in Rio

— 17th September 2016

BY PAUL EREWUBA

Despite the non – payment of the monitary reward entitled to her when President Mohammadu Buhari rewarded Nigeria’s outstanding sportsmen and women in January, Lauritta Onye, a 1.25ft tall athlete, who specialises in field events discus and shot-put has remained undaunted.
Onye, a native of Ikeduru in Imo State stunned bookmakers and keen Paralympics watchers, when she lifted Nigeria’s name by clinching gold medal at the ongoing Rio Paralympic Games in Brazil.
Team Nigeria got her latest medal in the women’s Shot Put event, through Lauritta Onye. However, her fourth throw of 8.40m secured the Gold medal.
Onye’s tale could be likened to the proverbial stone that was rejected, which later formed the bedrock.
Onye set a new world record, at the 7th IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, last year, where she won gold in shot-put.
The feat earned her a spot amongst outstanding athletes that were rewarded by President Buhari, but she and her coach, Patrick Anaeto, as well as Secretary of the Para-athletics Federation of Nigeria, Olabisi Aziz had not been paid, though officials of the sports ministry collected their bank account numbers with a promise to pay them their money.
“On that day I was called to have a handshake with the president. But later they realised my name was not mentioned, but my picture was on the brochure of the athletes that should be rewarded. My picture was the last,” Onye, who had also made her mark in the Nollywood industry, told Saturday Sunsport.
“They didn’t announce the amount they will pay us, but the woman from the sports ministry who collected my account number that of my coach and the PFN secretary, is yet to get back to us.”
She added that she had planned to use the money to prepare for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, but found preparations difficult and appealed to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, to help her in recovering her dues.
But several months before the Rio Paralympic Games, the money never came and Onye had to rely on begging to see her through.
Indeed, by dint of hard work and determination, she made the cut in the 23-man athletes that are representing Nigeria at the Rio Paralympics.
Few weeks to the games, Onye’s phone was stolen while she was training at the National Stadium, Lagos. She could neither contact her coach nor her siblings. She didn’t even have N2, 000 to buy a new one.
And to add to her sorrow, her Landlord threatened to evict her from her self contained Orile Iganmu, Lagos home, if she failed to pay her rent, which was due last year December.
But she refused to be cowed. She kept on training and communicated her coach with one of her siblings’ phone which she would borrow any time she wanted to tell him her whereabouts.
“Oga, I have not eaten this morning and I don’t even have money to go for training tomorrow”, she told Saturday Sunsport at the National Stadium, Lagos after a hard day’s training. Please pray for me so that I come tops at Rio,” she pleaded.
Today, Onye is living her dreams. She had once again proved that determination and hard work pays.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIC. 12. GOV. IBRAHIM SHEMA OF KATSINA

Ex-Katsina gov, Shema hands self to EFCC

— 17th September 2016

From FRED ITUA and James Ojo,  Abuja Immediate past governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema on Friday, voluntarily handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former governor who was declared wanted by the EFCC on Wednesday for alleged fraud, arrived at the Idiagbon House in Wuse 2 at 9.30 am in company…

  • Buhari returns

    Buhari leaves for 71st UN General Assembly tomorrow

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria tomorrow to participate   in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding from September 19-23, in New York, United States. The President, according a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, will also hold bilateral meetings with…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs

    — 17th September 2016

    From Uche Usim and Chiamaka Nzenweaku, Abuja As Nigeria intensifies efforts to  wriggle itself out of economic recession, Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said about N350 billion will be disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) next week, as capital project allocation for September. Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, the minister…

  • ondoo

    Ondo 2016: Let’s unite, Jegede begs aggrieved PDP members

    — 17th September 2016

    A governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN has   appealed to  aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords  in the interest of peace, even as he described his gubernatorial aspiration as God’s own project. Jegede who made the appeal at the Ese Odo Council area when he…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-HOSTS-BIZ-MEN-B

    Buhari to sanction staffers for wrongful insertion in his speech

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that those responsible for a wrongful insertion in his speech delivered on September 8, 2016 at the launch of the “Change Begins with Me’’ campaign, be sanctioned. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, paragraph nine of the 16 paragraph address Buhari read was…

  • Boko Haram

    Konduga, self-acclaimed Boko Haram spokesman rearrested in Borno

    — 17th September 2016

    FROM TIMOTHY OLANRERWAJU, MAIDUGURI and FRED ITUA, ABUJA Self-acclaimed spokesman of Boko Haram Islamist sect, Ali Sanda Umar Konduga, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment on criminal acts and freed last week, has been rearrested at the Maiduguri residence of Sen Ali Ndume, sources said. Konduga (a.ka Al-Zawahiri) had alleged Sen Ndume who is…

  • The-Naira-360x241

    Naira drops against dollar as inflation hits 17.6%

    — 17th September 2016

    The Naira on Friday depreciated in most major segments of the foreign exchange market just as inflation hits 17.6 percent. The Nigerian currency fell by N2.24 to exchange at N308.69 to the dollar at the interbank market, from N306.93 recorded on Thursday. At the Bureau De Change it closed at N420 to the dollar, N550…

  • mike-adenuga-3

    Adenuga urges parents to inculcate cultural values in children

    — 17th September 2016

    Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. has harped on the need for parents to bestow traditional cultural values of the Nigerian ethnic nations on their offsprings in order to preserve the unity and social cohesion taught by cultural events like the Ojude Oba festival. Dr. Adenuga, whose company, Globacom, has sponsored Ojude Oba Festival in…

  • jamb

    Admission: JAMB, varsities work to beat deadline

    — 17th September 2016

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders have commenced putting  finishing touches to admission processes in the various institutions  in order to beat the November 30, 2016 deadline set by JAMB. The Board however, said that its doors remain open to attend to legitimate requests of its stakeholders…

  • NECO-LOGO-620x330

    NECO releases 2016 June/July SSCE results

    — 17th September 2016

    The National Examination Council has released the 2016 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination results. The results, announced on Friday showed that 88.51 per cent of the candidates had at least five credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics. They show a one per cent improvement in the overall performance of candidates over 2015 results,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351