For instance, the report revealed that the Directorate of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Abuja, awarded contracts worth N1.2billion for the supply of skill acquisition materials to its various state offices across the country. However, it noted that while the contractors were fully paid, the items purportedly supplied were not physically sighted or received by the staff of the agency, even when Certificates of job completion were issued by other agents, instead of the NDE.

A similar malfeasance was uncovered in the Ecological Fund, set up by the federal government to tackle ecological problems in any part of the country. According to the report, the fund, which received 2 per cent deduction from the Federation Account in 2016, became a cesspool of corruption. It was discovered that even the Federal Government made various withdrawals from the fund under the guise of “borrowing” purposes, without clearly stated repayment plans.

On the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the report noted that the corporation did not remit N4.07 trillion to the Federation Account. This was corroborated by the Federal Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) records. Mismanagement of funds involving cash advances of over N28 million to staff in 2016 was uncovered in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is currently under investigation for alleged corruption. Altogether, the Auditor-General’s report is a sad revelation of systemic corruption in the MDAs, the engine room of government policymaking process. We decry the corruption in the MDAs and urge the government to map out measures to check the malfeasance. The corruption in the MDAs is a sign that the government’s fight against corruption is not working as expected. The government should apprehend those behind the rot and prosecute them.