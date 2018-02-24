The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - The role of the mediation advocate
24th February 2018 - Reps and ban on medical tourism
24th February 2018 - How Ekwueme helped in creating more states (2)
24th February 2018 - ‘That the living may lay it to his heart’ (2)
24th February 2018 - My health seminars on prostate enlargement and cancer and other topical health issues
24th February 2018 - Obi Ezeude: Celebrating hope for young Nigerians
24th February 2018 - When Mr Authority died in active police service!
24th February 2018 - How I broke into Hollywood – Sope Aluko, US-based Nigerian actress
24th February 2018 - I’m sweet in bed –John Okafor (Mr Ibu)
24th February 2018 - I pray to get married at 25 – Kofoworola
Home / Columns / The role of the mediation advocate

The role of the mediation advocate

— 24th February 2018

In the province of alternative dispute resolution, four professional career paths stand out. These are those of Arbitrator, Mediator, Conciliator and Mediation Advocate. Some of these are already well established in the consciousness of the user public, despite the tendency for some to still use them interchangeably. This is why you still find some members of the public refer to a mediator as arbitrator. If this was pardonable in the past, recent judicial developments  makes it imperative that a clear understanding of the distinction between these professionals  become public knowledge, in view of their roles as  key actors of  the  multi-door courthouse system.

Recall that a fortnight ago in this column we discussed how to use the services of a multi-door courthouse. It was clear in that piece that the operations of a multi-door courthouse were materially different from those of the regular courts. We noted for instance that the multi-door courthouse can assist you to persuade a recalcitrant opponent to come to the mediation table. It is noteworthy to say here that aside referrals from trial courts, a good number of disputants still exhibit some reluctance to accede to dispute resolution under the multi-door courthouse systems. While this may sometime be traceable to lack of familiarity with the process, others curiously are the outcome of lawyer advice to the effect that mediation is ineffective and unenforceable.  Concerned about this knowledge disconnect, judiciaries all over the world have embraced the emergence of a specialist corps of lawyers trained and accredited as mediation advocates.

A mediation advocate should not regarded in the popular sense of the term advocacy; that is, a person who campaigns for or merely promotes the use of mediation. Within the context of emergent professional use, a mediation advocate is a lawyer trained and accredited in the art of representing clients at mediation. It is a globally recognized skill and it’s indeed the newest of the alternative dispute resolution professions. Mediation advocates are of great significance to the growing culture of alternative dispute resolution. They are the first line of contact between disputants and the justice system. They hold the aces as to which direction the pendulum of dispute resolution should swing as between litigation, arbitration or mediation. Just as between courts and multi-door courthouses, there are clear distinctions between trial advocacy and mediation advocacy. The mediation advocate is by training and orientation groomed to understand that beyond the cold letters of law establishing rights and obligations of parties, there exists human stories that materially affect people and organizations in dispute. These are the true pains which impel parties to seek justice. Regrettably however, these concerns are often overlooked in the trial justice system.

Aside the knowledge of law, a mediation advocate is expected to be deeply grounded in the subject area of dispute.  He should be sufficiently knowledgeable to explore both legal and non-legal options in the resolution of his client’s case. In its purest form, a mediation advocate should not accept brief in a subject area for which he is not professionally competent. This appears to be the very reason for which non-law professionals such as accountants, medical practitioners, engineers, real estate practitioners etc. are allowed to train and practice mediation advocacy in multi-door courthouses. Their brief would usually be restricted to representing parties in disputes within the confines of their professions.

A mediation advocate who has been briefed by client undertakes a number of strategic steps. The first of these is to screen the client’s case for suitability for an ADR process. He also requires to fully understand the case within the legal context of rights, obligations and legal classification in order to properly educate his client on the preference for the mediation option. According to Andrew Goodman, Convenor of the Standing Conference of Mediation Advocates(SCMA)  pre-mediation conference  should establish precisely what outcome is needed, not just in relation to the legal cause of action or defence, but taking into account the full range of wider commercial, relationship, personal and emotional interests where present. Goodman proposes that one effective way of doing this is to list out everything the client is interested in achieving and then prioritizing these by dividing them into categories. He suggests that the categories may be ranked as ‘needs’ ‘would like’ ‘nice to have’ or some such.  The interrogation of the client’s needs ultimately unveils his underlying interests for the proposed legal action. The client must be instructed to know the importance of the role which his opposing party plays in the ultimate resolution of the case. The opponent’s concurrence to proposals or offers in the negotiation session is what resolves the dispute. Though the mediator has no adjudicatory powers in the process, he nonetheless wields considerable influence, particularly along the lines of his mediatory skills. The icing on the cake that mediation literarily represents is that aside the speed, confidentiality and efficient cost of the process, the client should know as of fact that mediation agreements are now enforceable as consent judgment of all courts in Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How I broke into Hollywood – Sope Aluko, US-based Nigerian actress

— 24th February 2018

Ikenna Obioha Her name may not ring a bell in this clime, but US-based Nigerian actress, Sope Aluko, has set the nation’s flag flying high in Hollywood with her acting skills. Recently, she landed a role in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to play the role of Shaman in the upcoming, already commercially acclaimed comic movie, ‘Black…

  • Three die, two injured in Abuja gas explosion

    — 23rd February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Three days after three primary school pupils died in Abuja from an alleged food poisoning, another tragedy struck again in Zuba, Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday m. Three persons have been killed and two others left with various degrees of injury in a gas explosion. Saturday…

  • Knowledge-based economy: Local, foreign experts explore Science Park option at UNN

    — 23rd February 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu   Determined to help Nigeria migrate from commodity to knowledge-based economy, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has entered into collaboration with Ideon Science Park, Sweden and Lunda Vision AB, to sensitize stakeholders on the viability of building a Science Park and Innovation Ecosystem in Nigeria. The collaborators are currently holding a…

  • Father, two children, crushed to death in Ogun

    — 23rd February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Three persons, including a father and two of his children, were on Friday crushed to death, while one other sustained serious injuries in an early morning auto crash in Ago Iwoye town of Ogun State According to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident, which involved…

  • Two dead in Sokoto Prisons officials, hoodlums fracas

    — 23rd February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the death of two and one person hospitalised as result of confrontation between hoodlums and Prison Service officials, in Sokoto metropolis. Police spokesperson, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, said a group of miscreants attacked prison van while conveying awaiting trial inmates to court. Nwawe said the hoodlums…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share