When we consider the importance of machines in saving lives, it becomes clear that the acquisition of equipment cannot be done in isolation…

Bukola Bolarinwa

A pregnant woman is rushed into a hospital where talented surgeons, anaesthesiologists, obstetricians and nurses work tirelessly to save both mother and child. The mother delivers a beautiful baby boy, three months premature. After six weeks in the hospital, most of which is spent in an incubator, the baby is finally able to go home with his overjoyed mother and father. As the family leave, they make sure to thank the doctors, the nurses, cleaners, receptionist and everyone who they came in contact with during what was one of the most difficult time in their lives, but one that thankfully had a happy ending.

No one ever stops to thank the incubators that kept the baby safe as it developed, or the anaesthesia machines that enable the doctors to operate on the mother or the MRI chines whose detailed images help doctors identify internal ailments or the many other critical life-saving machines that play a role in saving precious lives.

When everything goes well, no one stops to imagine what would happen if these machines were not working, if there was no incubator to keep the baby safe while he developed his under-formed internal organs. No one stops to imagine the unimaginable, until the imaginable does happen.

The reality is that no matter how skilled and experienced a doctor or nurse is, there is a limit to what they can do with just their skills and passion. In the absence of the vital life-saving equipment required for effective diagnosis, testing and treatment, these talented doctors and nurses simply cannot save lives.

According to the National Demographics and Health Survey (NDHS, 2013), Nigeria loses as many as 576 women per 100,000 childbirths and 37 newborn deaths per 1,000 live births, placing the country among the worst ratios for both maternal and newborn deaths globally. Worse still, it is estimated that about 90% of these deaths are preventable with essential interventions (availability of professional care/vital devices) reaching women and newborns on time.