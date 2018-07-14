The right way to relate with your ex

A few days ago, a young man took to his social media handle to narrate how he mistreated his ex-girlfriend who stood by him even while he misbehaved.

Even though their relationship ended in 2013 when he dumped her, he chose to give her a Mercedes Benz to thank her for her love and loyalty while their relationship lasted.

A lot of men have discouraged the lady in question from collecting the car gift from her ex. According to them, it’s a red flag and a deal breaker if she were their woman or wife.

There is this notion most of us have about life after a relationship didn’t work out. People come up with theories and even practical reasons exes should be demonized and left in the garbage yard of history. I agree to some extent but not totally.

People have had their medical bills or those of their children running into millions paid to the last kobo by their exes. These exes reached out to their former love interest for a favor especially when the ex is in the position to help. Over the years, some exes have become one another’s support base.

Of a truth, if my ex is in need and I have the means to help him out, I will do that without reservations. I will help with no ulterior motive, so also I expect my husband to help his exes if such need arises. But we must all know where to draw the line.

In life, there are destiny helpers we demonize in the name of ex. Some of our exes or spouses ex are our gateway to fulfilling our glorious destinies, but pride, ego, insecurity and baseless fear make us avoid them. We would rather die than present our cases to them first, and giving them the benefit of doubt.

If you must ask your ex for any favor, please go with a clear conscience. If he or she says anything stupid, ignore them, walk away and never look back, but if he/she is willing to help, accept their help, but define your friendship and don’t disrespect your present partner or spouse.

Life is easy but it is people who make living it difficult sometimes. If you cannot help your ex without asking for something in return, then something is wrong with you.

If you cannot go to an ex for a favor without offering your body in kind for whatever they may give to you, then you are sick upstairs. Many people say it’s different when one is married and answerable to their spouse.

If you are comfortable and your ex is struggling to survive even in marriage, it won’t be a bad idea to reach out to them. If possible, visit them as a family or invite them over to your place and hand them whatever gift you can afford be it a car, house or cash. Keep your conversations civil whenever you speak with them.