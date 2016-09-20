The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th September 2016 - Deconstructing the budget padding conundrum
20th September 2016 - What does Ohakim really want?
20th September 2016 - Buhari is not the plagiarist
20th September 2016 - The right time to invest in Nigeria
20th September 2016 - The Kaduna earth tremors
20th September 2016 - Patience Jonathan dares EFCC
20th September 2016 - EFCC seals Shema’s 3 houses in Katsina
20th September 2016 - NJC to probe judges over conflicting judgments
20th September 2016 - 6 killed, 3 soldiers injured as Boko Haram ambushes military convoy
20th September 2016 - Shi’ites issue FG fresh 14-day ultimatum to free El-Zakzaky
Home / Opinion / The right time to invest in Nigeria
nigeria-map

The right time to invest in Nigeria

— 20th September 2016

By Abel Inabo Obaka

Recently, Nigeria’s second quarter GDP fell by more than two percent compared to last year’s, after slipping by 0.4% in the first quarter. Two consecutive quarters of decline mean Nigeria has now slid into recession. A combination of power shortages, a fuel crisis and a currency that has lost half of its value meant that suddenly everyone   became   much   poorer   in   international comparison.
While this sounds like doom and gloom for Nigeria, there are some positive takeaways out of the current climate. And the flood of people around ATM machines and the speed at which rams sales outlets sprung up before Sallah like no man’s business attest to the fact that things are not all that bad. Yet, Nigerians groan and scream about being in an economic recession! Well, maybe the explanation is that most people are spending from their savings or there is a very wide, informal social security net stretching across boundaries. The resilience of Nigerians is unique indeed. This is, indeed, the right time to invest in Nigeria as would shortly be shown in this piece.
Despite Nigerian economy sliding into recession in the second quarter of 2016 and the naira continuing to suffer setback in the money market in spite of the flexible foreign exchange policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, I strongly believe this is just the right time to invest in the country’s economy.  It   is   trite   to   state   that   investors who pay much   attention to the macro negativity of the economy will miss out on enormous opportunities available in the country.
Nigeria is the largest and fastest growing economy in Africa as well as the largest population in Africa. Empirically, one in every seven black persons is a Nigerian. Now, imagine selling your products to over 173m people. We are not just populous, but we are the happiest, most friendly and warm people with over 250 ethnic groups who are united in diversity and we have the best weather. Nigeria is also the biggest oil exporter in Africa, with the largest natural gas reserves on the continent.
An anatomical diagnosis shows that all the negative narratives about the Nigerian economy are at the macro level and do not affect the micro-economy where most economic activities are taking place and opportunities remain unchanged. There is a disconnection between the performance of macroeconomic   indicators and microeconomic   activities in Nigeria.
In   other words, the economic changes, do not necessarily negatively impact the needs for some kind of goods and services. In some instances, the worst economies actually make the needs greater. So, investors could invest in companies that serve the micro-economies. What we hear is a macro data of unstable   exchange   rate, inflation   rate, etc, which   is   macro   negativity.   But   there   is   micro positivity. At the micro level, nothing is going to change. There is no doubt that some investors are pulling back because they are becoming more cautious because of what is happening in the macro-economic environment.
While I agree that in the last one year, the situation in Nigeria economically has become significantly worse, it isn’t all that terrible. The good news for foreign firms operating in the country is that because their capital comes from outside the country, the dollars they have will now be reaching much, much further.
For example, a salary they used to pay of N200,000, which was $1,250 before devaluation, will now be costing just $570. So, foreign firms would now be able to achieve much more with their capital.  Consequently, the foreign firms can now expand their hiring and add more people to do more work, because they can achieve a lot more now with this.  This, no doubt, means more jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerians.
Similarly, for companies who export software, the production costs have dropped significantly, so it has made more sense to hire people in production and development. Software sold abroad now is generating significantly more returns locally. So, the opinion in the business community is that with prices dropping, this is the right time   to   invest in   production   and building.
For clothing and fashion, local patronage has increased due to the exchange rate and shipping costs which made Nigerians to now look inwards to purchase items they would otherwise have gotten from other countries. In addition, a lot of companies that import corporate souvenirs (such as bags and folders) would rather produce them here in Nigerian local factories. They are aware that the quality of locally produced souvenirs is also great but have ignored that until now when it is too costly to import.
I am aware that many companies who produce locally are doing quite well. You find all of a sudden that people can’t afford something foreign and they have to look inward. Examples are some food businesses, including honey, dried fruits, oats and cashews which are experiencing growth. Furthermore, there is a very strong creative movement happening in Nigeria now. Every young person is expressing themselves now instead of waiting for a job.
Now is the best time for foreign investors and even domestic investors to invest in Nigeria especially as we are moving away from total dependence on oil. Our agriculture, solid minerals, and tourism industry, to mention a few, are goldmines the investors can explore.

Obaka is a lecturer at NOUN, Jabi-Abuja

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

patience-jonathan

Patience Jonathan dares EFCC

— 20th September 2016

Release my money or face consequences Ex-First Lady seeks N5bn damages, apology as anti-graft agency says case in court Story by Adetutu Folasade-Koyi Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Ibifaka Jonathan, has threatened to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the African  Commission on Human and Peoples Rights in The Gambia if her…

  • Shema-2

    EFCC seals Shema’s 3 houses in Katsina

    — 20th September 2016

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed off three houses in Katsina, belonging to immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. Daily Sun visited the houses at Barhim Quarters, GRA and Makera Estate in the state capital and saw the inscription ‘EFCC, UNDER INVESTIGATION’ on the walls of the houses. The…

  • CJN-4

    NJC to probe judges over conflicting judgments

    — 20th September 2016

    PDP, Abia guber cases for investigation From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Judicial Council (NJC) has vowed to probe judges involved in dishing out conflicting judgments which have embarrassed and ridiculed  the nation’s judiciary in recent times. ‎The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mahmud Mohammed, who doubles as the Chairman of the NJC, confirmed…

  • Boko Haram

    6 killed, 3 soldiers injured as Boko Haram ambushes military convoy

    — 20th September 2016

    Army denies attack ouside church From Molly Kilete, Abuja Boko Haram  insurgents yesterday attacked a military convoy, injuring three soldiers and killing six civilians. This is even as the military denied the killing of eight people outside a church in Kwamjilari village, which is 30 kilometres east of Chibok, Borno State. The soldiers from Operation…

  • sheikh-el-zakzaky

    Shi’ites issue FG fresh 14-day ultimatum to free El-Zakzaky

    — 20th September 2016

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna MEMBERS of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, yesterday issued the Federal Government a fresh 14-day ultimatum to unconditionally release their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky who is currently in the custody of Directorate of Security Service (DSS), threatening to embark on what they called ‘sit around’ Abuja protest if…

  • bad-road7

    Flooding: Enugu to demolish 1,000 illegal structures

    — 20th September 2016

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Irked by the sudden flooding of some major parts of the metropolis, the Enugu State government has resolved to demolish over 1,000 structures erected on waterways and drainage channels around the state capital. The Commissioner, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Mr Chidi Aroh, who disclosed this yesterday as he conducted…

  • Uwazuruike

    Biafra: Uwazuruike’s group releases names of members killed in Onitsha 

    — 20th September 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has released the list of those who died last week during its 17th anniversary  march in  Onitsha, Anambra state. The group on Tuesday September 19, 2016, during a march to commemorate its 17th anniversary,  clashed with  security agents on  Onitsha-Owerri…

  • governor-rochas-okorocha

    Imo outlaws female circumcision

    — 20th September 2016

    From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha says  the ancient practice of female circumcision has been outlawed in the state, warning that offenders risk jail terms without an option of fine. Okorocha, who stated this yesterday, during the official launch of the campaign against  Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) disclosed that a bill to…

  • ayodele-fayose

    Anti-grazing law: Ekiti records first casualty as herdsman bags 2 years in jail

    — 20th September 2016

    From  Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday sentenced one Ali Haruna to two years in jail for grazing his cows  in a farmland in Ado-Ekiti and destroying crops in the process. That ruling  marked the beginning of the implementation of the state’s anti-grazing law. Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo, in his judgement…

  • APC-LOGO-17-300x270.jpg

    APC may cancel Ondo primary

    — 20th September 2016

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) may cancel the September 3 governorship primary in Ondo State. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu won the primary which was hotly contested by other aspirants. Daily Sun gathered yesterday night that the primary may eventually be cancelled “based on the recommendation of two, out of the three members…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351