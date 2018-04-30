The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - The review of whistle-blower policy
30th April 2018 - APC chair: Between Oyegun and Oshiomhole
30th April 2018 - I’m done serving Nigeria –Okonjo-Iweala
30th April 2018 - Britain, France Germany agree on support for Iran nuclear deal
30th April 2018 - Trump set to host Buhari at White House
30th April 2018 - Omo-Agege, Senate and Nigerians
30th April 2018 - Port reforms: How Jonathan’s aide locked me, IMF MD out of Villa –Okonjo-Iweala
30th April 2018 - NCDMB to establish oil, gas park in 5 oil producing states
30th April 2018 - Money laundering: CBN imposes sanctions on bank directors, staff
30th April 2018 - Stakeholders decry Finance Minister’s interference in capital market
Home / Editorial / The review of whistle-blower policy

The review of whistle-blower policy

— 30th April 2018

Unarguably, the whistle-blower policy introduced by the Federal Government in 2016, is one of the few well-thought-out plans of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, to fight economic and financial crimes in the country. The initiative encourages anyone with information on any financial impropriety against the government and people of Nigeria, to report it.

Almost two years after, the Federal Government is planning to review the investigative framework of the policy that will focus more on preventive than punitive measures. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, disclosed this at a recent workshop on the evaluation of the Whistle-blower Policy on Assets Tracking Team organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), in Abuja. Part of the review of the investigative framework will involve putting in place measures that will make it hard for economic and financial crimes perpetrators to misappropriate public funds. Government also explained that it would work with relevant stakeholders and institutions to improve the effectiveness of the policy to achieve its objectives.

The idea to review some aspects of the whistle-blower policy is perhaps one of the outcomes of a recent tour of the United Kingdom (UK) by the Whistle-blower Policy and Assets Tracking Team, during which the members held meetings with various UK government agencies.

As a major plank of this administration’s anti-corruption agenda, every measure to strengthen the whistle-blower policy should be supported, provided it is transparently done. Undoubtedly, a review of the investigative framework has become necessary to correct some lapses in the policy since its inception two years. Therefore, we urge the government to put in place the necessary instruments that will make it work better.

It has been generally observed that the policy has experienced some problems as a result of avoidable controversies over the payment of compensation to whistle-blowers who provided leads to the recovery of stolen public funds. We recall the recovery of billions of cash in an apartment at the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. No fewer than nine people made claims to the N850m compensation to the whistle-blower. This controversy made a review of the investigative framework of the policy expedient.

Though financial incentive to whistle-blowers is a step in the right direction, government must collaborate with the National Assembly to review our extant laws that may provide an escape route to looters of public funds. It is heartening, however, that the National Assembly had passed into law a bill seeking protection for genuine whistle-blowers against persecution and intimidation by their employers or anyone.

At the same time, false whistle-blowers will pay a fine of N10m or five years imprisonment. Such tough laws have served countries such as the United States, the UK, Japan, Canada and New Zealand well in checking financial crimes. If the whistle-blower policy must succeed, it must not be used to witch-hunt political opponents. It is, therefore, necessary to avoid any action that will lead to abuse of power in the anti-graft war of the government.

Considering the high level of corruption in the country, a comprehensive review of some aspects of the whistle-blower policy is imperative. So far, the government has received over 5,000 tips from whistle-blowers. We advise that such efforts should be sustained because corruption is a threat to our democracy and the economy.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC chair: Between Oyegun and Oshiomhole

— 30th April 2018

Osa Director The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept off the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from political power in the aftermath of the 2015 general elections. The new ruling party raised so much hope and expectations, that Nigerians were elated and literarily chorused: Hosanna, the saviour has come! But three years down the line,…

  • I’m done serving Nigeria –Okonjo-Iweala

    — 30th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at an event preceding the signing of the book, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines’ held at the Politics and Prose, Washington DC, which had in audience members of her family, friends, colleagues, international institutions representatives, disclosed why she wrote the book. She…

  • Port reforms: How Jonathan’s aide locked me, IMF MD out of Villa –Okonjo-Iweala

    — 30th April 2018

    …Says $6m from NPA went into ‘influential pockets’ yearly Chinelo Obogo Former Director of World Bank and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how she and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Madame Christine Lagarde, were locked out of the Presidential Villa by someone she described as ‘a very…

  • NCDMB

    NCDMB to establish oil, gas park in 5 oil producing states

    — 30th April 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has disclosed that it has concluded arrangement to establish five oil and gas parks in five oil producing states. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, stated this at the weekend while performing the ground-breaking of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the Nigerian Content…

  • CAN

    Money laundering: CBN imposes sanctions on bank directors, staff

    — 30th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun For failure to comply with the anti-money laundering and terrorism requirements, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed heavy sanctions, not only on any financial institution found culpable of any of the 48 money laundering infractions, but also on their directors and  top management staff. The new regime of sanctions was contained…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share