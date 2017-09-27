The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - The reality of demons among men
27th September 2017 - Legality of ‘special courts’ for corruption cases
27th September 2017 - Caging the demagogues in our political space
27th September 2017 - Agenda for youths and women in governance
27th September 2017 - Resuscitating Nigeria’s tourism industry
27th September 2017 - Creation of ‘special courts’ for corruption cases
27th September 2017 - An expert’s warning: Man must not live by bread at all
27th September 2017 - Excitement, as Satellite Rotary Club installs president
27th September 2017 - Church group donates building to deaf congregants
27th September 2017 - Why MPC retained rates for 6th time –Emefiele
Home / Columns / Opinion / The reality of demons among men

The reality of demons among men

— 27th September 2017

“Dear Prof, I was removed from my office for no good reason and I frowned at that and consequently contacted you for immediate transfer back to my office. Yes, I needed to go back to my former office but did not know how to do it until I read your column and contacted you. I was instructed to order your oil and pray with it…by the grace of God, I ordered your oil and strictly followed the instructions. Sir, I must confess that at the end of the prayer, I was reposted and as a result, taken my rightful position. God did it for me through you sir…” Mr. Tony 08089088140.

“Sir, my mother snatched my husband away from me with her demonic powers. I loved my husband but I never knew that he was my mother’s old boy friend. It happened that my mother came for a usual visit after I had my first son, I noticed certain things around them and confronted both of them; they deceived and confused me. Well, I continued until one day I caught my mother and my husband red-handed having sex on my matrimonial bed. I shouted and my husband and my mother gave me the beating of my life. The following day, both of them eloped and went to the city of Warri and settled. I started nursing my baby and for about 6 months I did not call them. After months my mother started appearing in my room mysteriously to kill me. When I shouted, people in the compound will come out and she will disappear…this continued until last year October that I contacted you and got just a bottle of oil from you. I must confess that my mother did not just confess after the prayer rather my husband’s eyes became opened and freed from my mother’s hypnotism. My husband came home crying and confessing and asking me to take him back. Sir, I have reconciled with my husband and he is today living happily with me…My mother has been taken care of too by God in his divine way. I thank you so much and I must conclude that she was truly the one that killed my father as it was rumored then. God bless you. (Names and contact withheld).   

Creation has endowed man with unfathomable mysteries. Some of which are explainable while few others find their way into religious explanations which finally forms or becomes the credo which is believed without questioning. One of such phenomenon is the concept of demon.

There are various religious, esoteric cum philosophical explanations associated with the concept of demons. As a student of sacred mystery, I am interested in seeing things properly explained in the light of reality than watch and sing emotional doxology to a creator who desires to emancipate mankind from the cocoon of ignorance. The creator through one of his servants lamented thus; “…my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge “Hos. 4:6

Today, in the light of the unseen forces masquerading as real humans, the need to property reposition our understanding in line with biblical principles cum civilization is necessary. Civilization, wars, attacks in the physical world, killing and maiming of all sorts, occult manipulation and much more have made the study of demonology a hot topic. When I read the well researched book of Nick Redferm titled, “Final Events” which focuses on a Possible Government cover up of what the author regards as “Demonic UFO activity for decades.” But the book did not properly explain the mystery of UFO and how same is associated with the Un-identified Flying Objects (UFO); though he linked them to diabolic ethereal forces.

Let me at this point emphasize that my prime intension is not to burg my readers with mind boggling information about psychic entities hitherto referred to as demons; rather my ultimate intension is to unearth the esoteric cum psycho-philosophical manipulations and how demons truly possess the human mind and thus use same as a total tool of devastation and destruction. The reader shall therefore find the explanation to certain things that have bamboozled scholars in Philosophy of Religion as it relates to psychic entities – demons.

What are demons? How do they become humans? How possible could it be for a demon to put on the human flesh and be born in the sphere of matter, energy, space and time? What actually are their missions on earth? Can UFOs truly be called demons? Can demon possess the human spirit? These and much more shall the reader find answers to.

I shall attempt to look at the topic historically, theologically and practically in all the series that shall feature in my column. Let us at this point x-ray the etymological meaning of the term demon in order to consolidate the historical perspective. The Hellenistic etymology of the word daimon or demon in antiquity was far different from its conventional meaning today. Its overall meaning according to its first use in the Homeric Epics is “a power that accompanies men and dispenses destiny.” However, Homer the great philosopher sees it as an impersonal power or one of a divinity that shares events in individuals’ life.

The term then becomes personified as Hesiod includes demons in his classification of rational beings in which he categorized them as men who have passed on into an immortal afterlife. Plato later expanded the meaning of the term – demon in many ways. He called demons the offspring’s of gods and other beings who became interpreters between man and gods, he also classified them as spirits akin to guardian angels that watch over cities and individuals, finally Plato describe them as the highest and divine element in man.

It should be noted however, that Xenocrates who was one of the students of Plato and other philosophers helped to expound this concept further by suggesting that there were three classes of demons, those that were eternally disembodied spirits, the disembodied souls of the dead and the souls or sentient force that abides in man.

By the 4th century the term became associated with evil or unlucky events and the demons became a kind of escape goat for gods. They became the major source of woe and troubles to the human race. It should not be forgotten here that good and evil demons still remain in the philosophical debate. Philosophers like Plutarch and Apuleius further developed demonology by stating that humans were constantly surrounded by these unseen forces and they affect them day by day. They developed demonology of early Christian era, and Plutarch posited that the gods of the polytheists were in fact demonic spirits.

It is of note that Judaism in the pre-Christian era had adopted the ideology that demons were evil intermediate beings, and the Apostle Paul in his first letter to the Corinthian Church also attests that pagan gods are in fact demonic entities as is evident in 1 Cor. 10:10.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why MPC retained rates for 6th time –Emefiele

— 27th September 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, gave reasons why the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), retained all the key economic parameters for the sixth consecutive time after yesterday meeting in Abuja.  The committee voted (6:1) to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, Cash Reserve…

  • Oando/Ansbury shareholder controversy: Reps give SEC 2 weeks to conclude investigation

    — 27th September 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market and Institutions has granted the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) leave to investigate the tussle between Oando Oil Plc and Ansbury Investment over share value and ownership structure in the company.  This was sequel to the disclosure by SEC Director General, Munir Gwarzo,…

  • FG releases details of N336bn Q1 capital funds

    — 27th September 2017

    The Federal Government yesterday disclosed it released N336 billion as first quarter 2017 capital expenditure for federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).  A statement from the Finance Ministry, said that the balance of N14 billion was being processed, pending resolution of some formalities within the agencies concerned. According to the statement, the Ministry of Power, Works and…

  • Create corruption-free business environment, Motte urges Nigerian govt

    — 27th September 2017

    By Chinwendu Obienyi In the light of its exit from recession, the Area Sales Manager, Heinzel Group, Antoine Motte, has urged the Federal Government to create a more corruption-free business environment to ensure the economy attracts more investors. Speaking during a business visit to Daily Sun, Motte said that corruption is everywhere but has eaten…

  • Blue Diamond celebrates 22 years in global business

    — 27th September 2017

    Chief Executive Officer of Blue Diamond Logistics Worldwide,  Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, has said the company aims to be among the top 10 logistics firms in the world. Speaking as part of the 22nd anniversary of the company, Mbisiogu,  who left the country to join the team across the globe, thanked God for sustaining the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share