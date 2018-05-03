The Sun News
The pressure over same-sex marriage

The pressure over same-sex marriage

3rd May 2018

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has joined the growing list of world leaders putting pressure on countries around the world to legalise same-sex marriage. The Prime Minister used the auspicious occasion of the just-ended Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London to address her concerns on the highly controversial subject. She pleaded with Nigeria and other Commonwealth member countries, which have not legalised same-sex marriage, to consider doing so.

Expectedly, most Nigerians, especially the religious leaders, are vehemently opposed to the same-sex marriage proposition. For them, it is a matter of faith and belief and major religions in the country, Christianity, Islam and the traditional religion, frown at such sexual orientation. Most Nigerians see same-sex marriage, therefore, as an affront on their cultural and religious sensibilities.

Besides, many Nigerians believe that we are a sovereign nation and cannot be dictated to, no matter how subtly and by whomsoever, no matter how highly placed. On this controversial matter of sexual preferences, we believe that every country must be allowed to follow its own traditions and best dictates. The decision of any country on the issue must be respected.

We recall that the immediate past administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was subjected to not-so-subtle pressures to legalise same-sex marriage. Compliance or not on that front was tied to access to mouth-watering incentives or the lack of it. Of course, the government of the day, having accurately read the unambiguous disposition of the overwhelming majority of its citizens, resisted the pressure, and even went ahead to take the unprecedented step of criminalising same-sex marriage. But there is no doubt that a strong global same-sex lobby subsists. The argument of those so disposed to same-sex marriage is that they are naturally so wired, and that, in any case, it is a matter of their fundamental human rights as members of the global community.

The right to freely associate and cohabit, they argue, is inalienable. No doubt, same-sex marriage is a challenge to the natural order of things but one, which is real and seems by all accounts, to be growing.

The natural order is that sex is sacred and marriage should be between two consenting adults of the opposite sex and should be for love and procreation. This position is in sync with what the major religions teach and at the root of most religious beliefs. That is why the resistance to this warped form of marriage from the majority of people across the world is strong and not likely to abate anytime soon.

This is the reality Prime Minister May and others supporting the move must deal with. They should desist from putting unwarranted pressure on heads of state and their citizens to adopt strange and unnatural sexual orientation. As far as the majority of the people are concerned, the call for same-sex marriage is an affront on their cultural and religious sensibilities.

In Nigeria, same-sex marriage is an offence against the law and punishable by a definite prison term. The majority of the citizenry see people with such sexual orientation as delinquents who should be weaned of such sexual behaviour and reoriented into normal society.

We urge the Federal Government to resist any pressure to legalise same-sex marriage in the country. Since most Nigerians are opposed to same-sex marriage, the government must, therefore, distance itself from such unnatural and unacceptable sexual practices. It is against our culture and all major religions practised in the country.

  1. Tim Nwani 3rd May 2018 at 6:57 am
    Reply

    Satanic Theresa May or Mar should hold her satanic inclination to herself and nation. “We are NOT GAYS” – President Robert Mugabe. They should know this. Animals that call themselves human beings. How come the pink western nations call us monkey when their reprehensible lifestyles depicts monkey nay IDIOCY.
    Even in the animal kingdom, monkeys are no GAYS. Yet, the pink people are what animals in the forests forbids. Let Theresa Mar and her British people, Americans and all other depraved ASS poking and loving pink nations go ahead with their dirty lifestyles. Please, leave Africa ALONE. May GOD punish any African leader & his family to their tenth generation that will usher in ABOMINATION into our beloved continent.
    TO hell with ASS loving, kissing, poking and smooching morally warped and bankrupt pinky NATIONS. GOD PUNISH GAY, ITS DERIVATIVES AND ALL ITS LOOK ALIKE.

