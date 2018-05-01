The President’s alleged gaffe on Nigerian youths

Gbemiga Olakunle

“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30. A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country. Therefore, they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free”.-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The above quotation was credited to Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday April 18, 2018. The President, in other words, said that Nigeria’s youthful population is reliant on the notion that the country is an oil-rich nation and hence, he remarked that a lot of them wait on handout from the government.

Expectedly, the President’s remarks on the nation’s youthful teeming population have generated a lot of backlashes back at home and from the international community. On the account of that controversial statement, the main opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the president’s visit to London as a waste of resources. According to the PDP, President Buhari only went to London to disgrace Nigeria. The spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the President did not attract any investment as a result of his trip. An online media, Pulse TV quoting Ologbondiyan stated that ‘Nigerians were not surprised that the President returned empty handed and with no tangible dividend- a development which is the direct consequence of his negative comments about Nigerians and his presentation of false performance indices to his hosts. While other Commonwealth Heads of State used the occasion to negotiate businesses and showcase the potentials and opportunities in their countries, our President only succeeded in de-marketing our dear country and painting our citizens, particularly the youths, in the negative”

The PDP’s spokesman was of the opinion that “…President Buhari, in the quest to hide the failures of his administration and push his 2019 re-election bid downplayed the worsened economic and security situation in the country under his watch, but opted for self-praise and brandishing unsubstantiated record of performance.” In Ologbondiyan’s conclusion, “this self-serving stance ultimately blocked all beneficial bilateral engagements that could have helped secure the much-needed international interventions in those critical areas.”

The opposition might have used this President’s alleged gaffe to score some political points. However, it should be noted that President Gaddafi’s fall in Libya and the hostilities in other African countries might have led to the proliferation of small arms in Nigeria which has contributed in no small measures to the worsened economic and security situation in the country that the PDP spokesman was referring to. While Colonel Gaddafi was alive, despite the fact that he was a despot, his welfare packages for the citizens of his country –Libya and especially the youths, was second to none in the Africa. He was even pushing for a common currency in Africa and ultimately a United States of Africa – a dream that allegedly did not go down well with some powers that be in the international political arena.

As a result of his ambition, a civil-war was allegedly sponsored against this maximum ruler of Libya which eventually consumed him and his government. And up till date, Libya is yet to recover from the devastating effects of that civil war which is still having far-reaching effects in the sub-region including Nigeria. And since our borders are porous, especially in the arid areas of the Northern part of the country, some of the arms used in Libyan and the Sudan civil wars must have found their ways into the hands of some terrorist groups that are disturbing the peaceful co-existence of this country and hence constituting a big headache for our security agents.

The President may, therefore, be right to attribute the worsened economic and security situation in the country partly to Gaddafi’s fall even though some political pundits didn’t see that as a tenable excuse for the President’s inability to checkmate the festering security issues in the country which are being compounded by the unresolved Fulani – herdsmen/farmers conflict which has been claiming innocent lives on a weekly basis. As at the time of writing this article, some suspected Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed two Catholic Priests in Benue State without any form of provocation.

Ironically, it is this same Nigerian youths, a demography that forms the bulk of our nation’s workforce which the President has allegedly described as uneducated and lovers of freebies that have been winning awards/accolades in sports, arts and entertainment at home and abroad. Unfortunately, some of them had to pay the supreme price while hustling and looking for greener pastures outside the shores of their fatherland – Nigeria. Some of these youths ended up in the slave camps in Libya and Saudi Arabia. It took the investigative journalistic prowess and sagacity of the CNN International for these slave markets to be discovered before the government could rise to the occasion and promptly evacuated some Nigerian youths from the hands of their slave masters. Unfortunately, some of these youths were not lucky enough as they have fallen prey and became victims in the hands of unscrupulous wicked people who are trading in vital human organs/parts.

Undoubtedly, there are cases of some of our youths who want to live big and ended up taking to criminal acts like cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and cyber crimes. However, many of them are doing well abroad in their chosen careers. And to capture the majority of them that are uneducated and hence unemployable, the government should open up opportunities for them in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism and entertainment industries. The billions of naira that are being recovered and allegedly being re–looted should be channeled to youth empowerment in the aforementioned industries. That is the way the government can encourage our youths and get the best out of these potential great minds. And the Scripture also lends credence to this position when it states categorically and unequivocally that “….ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord” – Ephesians 6:4, KJV. In other words, the society can in line with the above Scripture, get the best out of our children if we can cater for them and encourage them to bring out the best in them.

Olakunle, JP, General Secretary, National Prayer Movement writes from Abuja via [email protected]