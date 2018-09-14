The politics of party primaries

Section 87(3) of the same Electoral Act provides that “a political party that adopts the direct primaries procedure shall ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity of being voted for by members of the party.” Section 87 (4) of the same Electoral Act states that “a political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidates shall adopt the procedure outlined in paragraphs a-d.” The constitutions of some of the parties are on the same page with the provisions of the Electoral Act on the procedure for primaries. The current wars over primaries even among members of one political party as seen with current events in APC ought not to have arisen if our politics is played with a high sense of responsibility and decorum. They should never have occurred if the political game is played according to the rules. Without doubt, direct and indirect primaries have their inherent advantages and disadvantages. Whichever mode of primaries is chosen must benefit some people more than others. If the politicians do things the right way, the mode of primaries should be of little or no consequence. The war over the primaries in some states is because some state actors want to impose their preferred candidates. For peace to reign, they must have their way. That is what our politicians have reduced our politics to. In our politics, only the few rich determine for all of us how the nation’s politics will be played.

They determine who will be our governor, senator and even our president. Imposition of candidates is one of the problems of our politics since the inception of the nascent democratic experiment in 1999. The problem is becoming more complex with every election season. And it is going to be an issue in the 2019 election season. The patrons of our politics are holding all of us to ransom. They do so not for altruistic reasons. They do so for selfish reasons. That is why the nation will know no genuine progress, growth and development. The current prebendal politics will take us to no destination. With prebendal politics or politics of patronage, the Promised Land is still too far away. It is also not yet Uhuru for our politics. Sadly enough, the politics of godfatherism is still in vogue even though political godsons and their godfathers usually end up dancing in the market square. We have watched such political drama so much and it is no longer entertaining. It has lost its entertainment value. Unfortunately, the politics of godfatherism is all over the country. READ ALSO: Godfatherism killing judiciary –Ex- CJN, Aloma Mukhtar Every geopolitical zone has its fair share of that unholy political romance which most times end up in divorce of the worst order because such marriages were hurriedly contracted in the dead of the night. There were no rooms for courtships and the partners did not know each other so well. The failure rate of such political marriages is so high. Our politics must be divorced of such marriages. Godfatherism is alive at the federal, state and local government levels of our politics. But it is more prevalent in the states. In most instances, the political godfathers use their political godsons to extend their hold on power, money and influence. When the godsons want to assert themselves, the levers of power are withdrawn and things will fall apart. This can explain the rumbles in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Imo and some other states where party primaries’ battle will be fiercely fought.