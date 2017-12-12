The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Imo community launches skills acquisition centre in Lagos
12th December 2017 - The politicisation of strikes
12th December 2017 - Lagos market leader raises the alarm: My life is under threat
12th December 2017 - End the fuel shortage now
12th December 2017 - Why everyone must watch Okorocha
12th December 2017 - Why we left AGSME fund interest rate at 5% –CBN boss, Emefiele
12th December 2017 - CITN trains journalists on taxation reportage
12th December 2017 - Tips on how to save money
12th December 2017 - Crowdfunding: Why you need strong business plan first
12th December 2017 - FG has released N1.2trn for capital vote –Adeosun
Home / Opinion / The politicisation of strikes

The politicisation of strikes

— 12th December 2017

By EMEKA ORAETOKA

Government at every level can only achieve its goal of service delivery to the people in an atmosphere of Industrial Harmony (IH). Harmony is equally a precondition for high productivity in an organization. Since the President Muhammadu Buhari-led governments came on board, the country has witnessed a number of strikes, arising from past administrations’ inability to keep to their own terms of agreement with labour. Although, strike is a legitimate instrument which the workers deploy to enforce compliance with agreements, the country’s interest must be paramount whenever strikes are contemplated.

On October 19, 2017, workers of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) embarked on a three-day warning strike to press for the implementation of an agreement earlier reached with the management. However, the Engineer Yunusa Mustapha Maihaja-led management curtailed it when it was barely one-day old. The concern of this writer remains with some of the inscriptions on the placards the workers displayed in the course of their protest. One of the placards read: “Maihaja is an electrician, we are humanitarians.” Some workers even called for the sack of the DG.

Nigerians know that in this administration, a number of industrial actions have been witnessed.  In the strike embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), and National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), recently, none of the two establishments called for the sack of the President. They equally never asked the President to resign or be impeached on account of being a retired military man. In fact, it is becoming clear that workers are using industrial action as a political tool for blackmail and intimidation of chief executives. Is it a mere coincidence that, days after the Director-General (DG) of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, said that the liabilities he inherited are being subjected to a forensic investigation, the workers called for a strike? Reports have it that NEMA currently has N2.8 billion liabilities and N665 million suspicious staff claims.

For instance, which DG will pay a civil servant N58 million claims without verification? Rational Nigerians can now see the reason behind the “humanitarian” claim of the workers here. It will be recalled that Maihaja inherited  N1.5 billion as at April 26, 2017, out of which N382 million is owed workers, N1 billion to suppliers and tax liability of N90 million. If the strike was not political, why the hurry when the DG had said he was committed to paying, but after due process of verification?

The laughable claim by workers, according to the inscriptions on the placards they displayed, that being an engineer makes it impossible for the DG to lead NEMA made the whole strike a comedy. In the first place, working in NEMA does not make the workers humanitarian ambassadors.  The only category of people that fit into this attribution are the philanthropists. They are the people that give without expecting anything in return. Somebody who works for his money, cannot in all honesty, be called humanitarian ambassador. Even in Management Science, motivation experts cut across different disciplines.

  Anybody conversant with late development of management science as a discipline will agree with this writer that the reason was that  it used to be a department in Political Science. In case the NEMA workers are not aware, Fredrick Taylor, the father of Scientific Management was an engineer. Frederick Herzberg, another Management, Scientist, was a Psychologist; Abraham Maslow was another person from the same background as Herzberg’s; he was not known to be a humanitarian. So one’s ones discipline is not a factor in managing a humanitarian agency. Much as I am an apostle of fidelity to agreements, I am opposed to the use of strikes for political purposes. It is gratifying that the management of NEMA responded quickly to what appeared to be a politically motivated strike.

I will say that instead of hasty industrial action that will not do the organization any good, the workers should have been patient with management, considering that the DG, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja, came on board barely seven months ego. Even then, seven months may not be enough for a thorough clean up of the agency’s financial records, considering other challenges the agency is grappling with.  Government at all levels should endeavour to keep to agreements it reaches with workers in the interest of industrial harmony.

While commending the swift manner the Mustapha Maihaja-led management brought the strike to an end, it is advised that genuine issues bordering on workers welfare should be addressed with dispatch. Equally, worthy of commendation is the mature approach to the problem by the Hon. Sulyman Mahammed Sarkin Noma-led committee on NEMA. What the National Assembly should urgently do is to pass a resolution criminalising the use of strike to play politics by the leadership of labour.   

A situation where strike is used to demand the sack of chief executives should be discouraged. After all, when ASUU embarked on a strike in the recent past, it stayed on its demands without calling for PMB’s resignation on account of being a retired soldier. Similarly, NARD in its own strike, only demanded for a better deal from government without introducing pernicious politics. Labour should not constitute a shadow government by introducing politics to strikes.

Oraetoka writes from Lagos

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why we left AGSME fund interest rate at 5% –CBN boss, Emefiele

— 12th December 2017

By Omodele Adigun JUST at the weekend, the Bankers’ Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) bowed to the plea of some state governors to cut the interest rate charged on the CBN’s intervention fund to 5 per cent. Addressing the media on Sunday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said it was meant primarily…

  • CITN trains journalists on taxation reportage

    — 12th December 2017

      By Chinyere Anyanwu The need for the proper reporting of contemporary taxation issues and use of tax terminologies in the media took the front burner at the weekend in Lagos during the second edition of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) media workshop for tax/finance reporters and correspondents. The workshop with the…

  • Tips on how to save money

    — 12th December 2017

    No matter where you are on your financial journey, you need to know that it’s possible for anyone to turn their financial life around. Sometimes all it takes is that first step in the right direction to get things moving in your favour. But, as with most things, sometimes that very first step is the…

  • Crowdfunding: Why you need strong business plan first

    — 12th December 2017

    Crowdfunding is a thrilling prospect. Connecting potential entrepreneurs with millions of micro-investors, the platform has helped fund and launch countless new enterprises, and it’s given a realistic platform for countless bright, young business owners who would otherwise have nowhere to go. But crowdfunding isn’t a magic solution. It isn’t a money tree, nor can it…

  • FG has released N1.2trn for capital vote –Adeosun

    — 12th December 2017

    The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that funds so far released by the Federal Government for capital projects in the current fiscal year now stand at N1.2 trillion. She said N750 billion was made available for capital project recently, in addition to N450 billion earlier released in the year. Speaking in her…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share