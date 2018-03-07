The philosophy of psychic attack (8)

“Sir, my mother snatched my husband away from me with her demonic powers. I loved my husband but I never knew that he was my mother’s old boy friend. It happened that my mother came for a usual visit after I had my first son, I noticed certain things around them and confronted both of them; they deceived and confused me. Well, I continued until one day I caught my mother and my husband red-handed having sex on my matrimonial bed. I shouted and my husband and my mother gave me the beating of my life. The following day, both of them eloped and went to the city of Warri and settled.

I started nursing my baby and for about 6 months I did not call them. After months my mother started appearing in my room mysteriously to kill me. When I shouted, people in the compound will come out and she will disappear…this continued until last year October that I contacted you and got just a bottle of oil from you. I must confess that my mother did not just confess after the prayer rather my husband’s eyes became opened and freed from my mother’s hypnotism. My husband came home crying and confessing and asking me to take him back. Sir, I have reconciled with my husband and he is today living happily with me…My mother has been taken care of too by God in his divine way. I thank you so much and I must conclude that she was truly the one that killed my father as it was rumored then. God bless you. (Names and contact withheld).

Pregnant women should be taken care of; no matter how misbehaved they could be at times. The prayer of any man should be for the Divine to assist in the monitoring of any soul coming into the physical world. I shall by next week explain the time a soul enters into the body as it will assist us in understanding all these.

I wish to infer here that the devil has not forgotten anyone. He still believes that one day he will succeed in snaring you into his ignoble web. This is the more reason you as a Christian is expected to be watchful over your entire endeavors in life. You may have been hoodwinked in believing that your name is out of the record of the devil or his cohorts-this is a profound folly and error occasioned by wrong thinking. Remember that the only way to overcome the problems of life created by the devil is for one to swim in the glorious power of his Divine Majesty. This glorious and ubiquitous power of Jehovah God and his Christ is the only way out of all.

Let me at this point emphasize that witch-craft is counterfeit spiritual authority; it is a process of using a demonic power to dominate, control, manipulate and hypnotize people. On the other hand, it is also defined as the ability of some people to affect others with or without any physical contact. To some philosophers witchcraft is an illusion and thus seen as African belief hence in the sight of the West, Africans are seen as people who have profound interest in superstition.

Some people tell us that Europeans no more believe in the reality of witchcraft. Still history is our witness of the evils, atrocities and abominations committed in Europe and America because of nostalgic beliefs in witchcraft powers. It is a fact that many Western philosophers are of the view that witchcraft is not real consequently, they further declared it an illusion; but it could interest you to know that there exist many witch covens all over Europe.

As we are all aware that witches embrace paganism as their religion and worship Satan. Yes, these covens which meet monthly are presided over by a high warlock (male witch). When they meet in the covens, they carry out many ceremonies like nude dancing around a bonfire, chanting, the performance of magical rituals, and other things. Witches claim that they are followers of the old (pagan) religion which began in Babylon. It is only when one belongs to the school of materialism that the concept of witchcraft becomes illusion, meaningless and fake.

Don’t forget that materialism has never been proved as a true metaphysical philosophy. At this point be informed that the first problem of witchcraft is to establish its practical efficacy in philosophical science and theory. It is my objective contention that since researches into ESP (Extra-sensual-perception), clairvoyance and Telepathy have proved them efficient practically, on the above note, the reality of witch craft becomes less illusive scientifically.

Witchcraft which is a form of psychic attack is a reality in the world of man. Several stories on our daily newspapers are enough to convince us of the reality of witchcraft. When the people of God came out from Egypt the lord instructed them thus, “There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or daughter to pass through fire, or that useth divination or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch” Deut. 18:10.Whenever I speak of “Witchcrafts”, “Witch” or “Witches” in this article, I am specifically speaking of both the witches and wizards.

The physical earth is a realm of psychic attack inherent in the esoteric manipulation of witchcraft operation. This psychic manipulation as designed by the arch deceiver [“the god of this world” 11 cor. 4:4] Satan and his cohorts are occult, metaphysical and abstract in reality. In the advancement of esoteric craft, Satan and his agents become ultimately one but in operate they vary. Now there are five kinds and types of Witchcraft namely: Black Witches, White Witches, Kali Witches, Abra Melin Witches and Blind or Garden Witches.

Be informed that Black, White, Abra Melin Kali Witches all operates on the conscious level while the Blind or Garden witches are people who are used by the other four witches. They are called blind witches or the Garden witches. Suffice it to say from here on we shall begin to use the name Garden witches in the place of Blind witches. They are called Garden witches by cosmic actors because their bodies are used by the witches on the conscious level as a garden for carrying out demonic experiment.

They are used by any witch anytime anywhere and anyhow. Just as a Farmer or Gardener makes use of his garden without any resistance from the garden, so also the conscious witches make use of the Garden witches anyhow without any resistance. NOTE: This exposition is not designed to give us a historical background of the already mentioned witches but is aimed at exposing different systems, skills and method used by the witches to enslave mankind.

As said earlier a Garden Witch is a man or a woman whose body is simultaneously used for witchcraft operation or experiment. Such a person may not be aware of the manipulation. He may be a weak Christian who speaks in tongues and goes to church regularly.